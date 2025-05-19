Keir Starmer will parade Britain on the world stage today as he has confirmed that closer ties with the European Union will be a victory for UK jobs, bills, and borders.

The government is preparing to welcome EU leaders in London today as part of its efforts to “reset” relations after Brexit.

A proposal that would grant the UK access to a vast EU defence fund could be on offer, although tensions over a youth mobility scheme and fishing waters could be trouble.

The PM has hinted that there could be a youth mobility agreement, telling The Times that although freedom of movement is a “red line,” youth mobility is viewed differently.

If agreed, it would follow landmark trade deals with the United States and India.

Talking yesterday, Sir Keir said: “First India, then the United States – in the last two weeks alone that’s jobs saved, faster growth and wages rising.

“More money in the pockets of British working people, achieved through striking deals not striking poses.

“Tomorrow, we take another step forward, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said she is “worried” about what the government might have negotiated.

She said: “Labour should have used this review of our EU trade deal to secure new wins for Britain, such as an EU-wide agreement on Brits using e-gates on the continent.

“Instead, it sounds like we’re giving away our fishing quotas, becoming a rule-taker from Brussels once again and getting free movement by the back door. This isn’t a reset, it’s a surrender.”

Related: Brexit reset deal predicted to boost UK economy ‘by £25 billion per year’