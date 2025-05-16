Laurence Fox has embarrassed himself once again after only managing to raise a fiver in an attempt to crowdfund legal fees.

The former actor is facing a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either-way offence, after allegedly encouraging people to damage ULEZ cameras in London in posts on X.

On Friday, he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

To try and fight his case, Fox has set up a crowdfunding page to try and raise money to pay for his legal fees. However, it doesn’t seem like it’s gone to plan for him, with only £5 donated towards his target of £10,000.

Laurence Fox is trying to crowdfund his ULEZ legal fees, and he only got a fiver. pic.twitter.com/Q7T07d4nvs — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 15, 2025

At the time of writing, he has still only managed to raise a fiver.

The fundraising page reads: “Laurence wants to put his case and ULEZ itself on the stand before a jury of his peers. He could face a custodial sentence if convicted.

“Laurence will be fighting the case. He will maintain his innocence, but lawfare is brutal and would be very grateful for your help with his legal fees.

“He is very grateful for your support. Let’s show Khan how unpopular his money making scheme is.

“Any extra money raised beyond the total will go towards others facing persecution at the hands of the police.”

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that the social media posts, dating from 12 September to 4 October 2023, were “capable of encouraging the commission of an either-way offence.”

Fox allegedly wrote on X about the ULEZ cameras being torn down and praised anti-Ulez activists known as “Blade Runners”.

Encouraging someone to threaten damage to property can result in the same sentence as making the threat, which is up to 10 years in prison, the Sentencing Council confirmed.

Fox was granted unconditional bail to attend Croydon Crown Court on 13 June, the BBC reports.