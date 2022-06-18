The Sunday Telegraph‘s editor Allister Heath has blamed the “failed dogmas of our permanent Leftist elite” for the ruinous position Britain currently finds itself in.

Taking aim at the European Court of Human Rights’ decision to effectively block the Government from sending refugees to Rwanda, he said the UK continues to be controlled by Brussels’ eurocrats – despite having Brexited.

“Tony Blair was devastated by the referendum, but he is having the last laugh,” Heath wrote.

“We’ve ended up with a technical Brexit in which Britain is subservient to a permanent Left-wing, politico-managerial class.

“Many Tory MPs might as well be Labour MPs, and vice versa. Nothing has changed: Whitehall Blairites seized the power relinquished by Brussels’ social-democrats.”

But people on social media were quick to point out that the left has been largely sidelined from British politics for most of the past century.

Bit surprised to find that Blair is still PM tbh — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) June 16, 2022

YOU'VE BEEN RUNNING THE FUCKING COUNTRY FOR TWELVE YEARS. https://t.co/5CYCZEYvUd — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) June 16, 2022

Telling my boss my project is shitty because of the guy I replaced 12 years ago https://t.co/hVw9MxDudB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2022

Is the permanent leftist elite in the room with us now https://t.co/5FJ2d1MFJZ — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) June 16, 2022

Whenever you start wondering what mind-bending bilge bollock-brained, Brexit-supporting Boris Johnson fans could possibly come up with next, up they pop to tell you. It's almost a public service. https://t.co/N1XoaFgYwI — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 16, 2022

