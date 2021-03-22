Buckingham Palace is to consider appointing a diversity chief as “more needs to be done” to address the issue, a royal source has said.

The proposals, which have the “full support” of the royal family, aim to seek independent views to help assess and improve representation across the royal household.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the family – not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh – had made a racist comment about their son Archie.

While the work being undertaken around diversity pre-dates the couple’s interview, their comments will be taken on board as part of the process, it is understood.

A royal source said: “This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households.

“We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done, we can always improve.

“Therefore we are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

