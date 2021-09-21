A seal pup has died after its mother was scared off by people wanting SELFIES with the young animal.

Officials say the young animal died after its mum failed to return to feed after being disturbed by people with phone cameras.

The warning has been issue by Ceredigion County Council in Wales.

Melanie Heath, SAC officer for Cardigan Bay said: “Seal pups need space and time to rest and grow, they are fed by their mothers’ for just three weeks before they have to fend for themselves.

CAUTION DISTRESSING IMAGE

The dead seal pup. Credit;SWNS

“It is vital that during this time they are given space. Disturbance can lead to abandonment and death.”

Cllr Rhodri Evans, cabinet member for economy and regeneration said: “It is very important to remember that these beautiful iconic creatures are wild animals so keep your distance and enjoy from afar.”

