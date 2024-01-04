A little-known discount retailer is selling classic Maltesers Christmas treats for an eye-wateringly low price.

Discount Dragon is an online retailer that sells everyday brands and home essentials at bargain basement prices, usually because the packaging might be faulty or items are nearing their best-before date.

They also sell items made for special occasions, such as Christmas, once the event has passed, and you can get your hands on some incredible deals for next to nothing.

At the moment the retailer is causing a stir with shoppers online as it is selling packets of individually wrapped Maltesers chocolate reindeer for 1p down from £1.25.

If you want to get your hands on them, you’ll have to act quick as this is bound to be a popular deal.

To place an order with Discount Dragon, you will need to order at least two packs – but that’s still a total of just 2p.

But there’s a minimum order fee of £25, which means you could land yourself a few thousand packs of the chocolate treat, or choose to check out what other bargains are on offer.

The retailer sells Heinz baked beans for just 69p and special packs of Pot Noodle for 39p.

You can also get your hands on some heavily discounted booze, with wine, spirits and beer sold at a fraction of the price you’d expect to see on the supermarket shelves.

