Oh, go on then! The mercury is rising in the UK next month, and several weather sources are forecasting some blistering temperatures within the next two weeks. The July heatwave is likely to get underway ‘within the next few days’ – and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Temperatures set to soar ‘from next week’

The Met Office has confirmed that drier and brighter conditions and heading for Britain, thanks to a ridge of high pressure around our isles. Sun-chasers won’t have to wait long before they can start topping up their tans again…

“Temperatures are expected to remain around average or slightly below average over the weekend, but the forecast of diminishing showers from Monday opens the door for temperatures to rise.” “During the early part of next week, conditions are forecast to become more dominated by a ridge of high pressure. This will bring the prospect of drier, brighter and more settled conditions for much of the UK.” The Met Office

July heatwave latest: When are the hottest days?

The latest 14-day weather forecast throws up some intriguing highlights…

After another unsettled weekend, The Met Office says temperatures will pick-up from Monday 4 July.

As per the BBC, this paves the way for dry and settled weather: Parts of London are forecast to surpass the 25C mark on Thursday 7 July.

Whatever plans you have for next weekend, put them on the scrapheap: We could see the mercury reach 30C on Friday 8 July.

With more clear skies and long sunny spells on the cards, You can expect a repeat performance on the Saturday and Sunday (9-10 July).

According to Ventusky, thermometers could rise to somewhere between 30C to 35C, between Monday 11 July to Wednesday 13 July.

A snapshot of the weather forecast for Monday 11 July shows how the temperatures will rise in the capital – Photo: Ventusky

July heatwave ‘could last for weeks, rather than days’

Daniel Rudman is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He has confirmed that the warm weather is likely to persist ‘throughout the next month’, with London and regions in the south of England set to bask in the lion’s share of the sunshine.