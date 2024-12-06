The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the UK as Storm Darragh approaches.

The warning is in place from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday (7 December), and covers western and southern coastal regions of Wales as well as the Bristol Channel in England.

A red weather warning is the most severe warning the Met Office can issue. It means potentially life-threatening weather is expected.

The forecaster has said gusts of 90mph or more will pose a “danger to life due to flying debris and falling trees” and could see “large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.”

Giving detail about potential conditions, the Met Office says: “A period of extremely strong winds will develop during the early hours of Saturday morning as Storm Darragh moves across the Irish Sea. Gusts of 90 mph or more are possible over coasts and hills of west and south Wales, as well as funnelling through the Bristol Channel with some very large waves on exposed beaches.

“The strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning, though it will remain very windy with Amber wind warnings still in force until the evening.”

The red weather warning is in place for the Bristol Channel and parts of Wales from 3am-11am Saturday morning (Met Office)

Storm Darragh is also likely to cause power cuts and damage to buildings, with gusts potentially blowing off roofs and bringing down power lines.

The weather is also predicted to cause severe travel disruptions with the closure of roads, bridges and railway lines, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Yellow and amber warnings for wind are in place for much of the UK on Friday.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for all of England on Saturday, with amber warnings also in place for most of Wales and Northern Ireland.

You can find information about all the weather warnings in place for the UK by visiting the Met Office website here.

