it’s probably always for the best to steer clear of political chat on the first couple of dates with someone – especially if you’re a fan of Reform.

As Nigel Farage‘s party rides a wave of popularity in the polls, any new supporters should be aware that they are backing a party deemed to be the new dating ‘ick.’

According to a new poll by Wisp, the dating app that prioritises getting singletons meeting face-to-face, Reform UK voters have officially been crowned the number one political ‘ick’ among British singles.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of respondents said they’d be “put off” if they found out a match on a dating app was a Reform supporter.

In a survey of 1,000 Wisp users aged 25-40, political affiliation (39%) ranked higher than smoking (22%), poor hygiene (17%), bad manners (12%), or even living with parents (10%) when it came to dating red flags.

When asked which party allegiance would most likely put them off someone romantically, Reform UK topped the list by a substantial margin with a whopping 72%. This comes despite the party’s rising popularity in recent polls – suggesting that while Reform might be gaining political ground, it’s proving toxic on the dating scene.

It’s not great news for Tory supporters either, who came in second (11%) – though it seems Labour are becoming an increasingly unattractive party as they came in third with 10% seeing them as a red flag.

Liberal Democrats fared better, with just 5% of people admitting they find their supporters a turn-off. And if you’re a Green Party voter, then shout it from the rooftops, as they were seen as the least controversial with just 2%.

The survey has highlighted just how divisive politics is in the world of modern dating now, with 34% of singles now screen for politics in dating bios or early conversations as a test of compatibility.

“If someone drops a Reform UK reference on date one, I’m already thinking about the exit,” one male respondent confessed. “There’s a certain vibe that comes with it – and I’m not interested in debating Brexit over wine.”

61% of singles admitted they’ve felt “immediately put off” when political conversations come up too early on a date. 44% have either unmatched or ghosted over opposing views, and 18% say they’ve actually ended a date mid-way after discovering a political stance they couldn’t stomach.

“Politics has become one of the biggest compatibility filters in modern dating,” says Wisp dating expert, Sylvia Linzalone.

“Where it used to be something people actively avoided on dates, it’s now front and centre. Singles don’t just want to know what someone believes – they want to know it lines up with their own values. In today’s polarised climate, a comment about Nigel Farage or thoughts on immigration can derail a promising date in seconds.”

You can find the full results of the survey below.

Which of these is the biggest red flag when dating?

Political affiliation 39%

Smoking 22%

Poor hygiene 17%

Bad manners 12%

Living with parents 10%

Which of these political affiliation puts you off dating someone?

Reform UK 72%

Conservative 11%

Labour 10%

Liberal Democrats 5%

Green Party 2%