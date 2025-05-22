Viewers were left stunned after Eamonn Holmes fell off a chair live on GB News.

The 65-year-old took a tumble while on air yesterday morning, forcing the show to go to a break.

Co-host Ellie Costello and Charlie Rowley were left stunned, with the former being heard saying: “oh my gosh”.

Holmes can be heard telling them: “I’m fine, fine, fine, carry on, carry on.”

'As the morning went on I felt aches and pains…'@EamonnHolmes reflects on his on-air fall during GB News this morning, admitting it left him shaken following a similar incident just two weeks prior, saying: 'It all came back.' pic.twitter.com/jBK9lv6hsm — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 21, 2025

The co-hosts were shocked, barely able to get their words out to continue.

The morning show went to adverts moments after the fall.

Eamonn is said to be ok after the fall, joking when the show returned: “I’m alive.”

He blamed the “wonky” wheels on his chair for the fall.

“They’re very wonky wheels on chairs we’ve got here, as a matter of fact we don’t really like the chairs here.

“It was a shock for me because I had a fall two weeks ago in my bathroom that hospitalised me and that hit me right in the back.

“That hit me again right in the back. Really really sore, really sore,” he added.

Viewers were concerned for the Northern Irish broadcaster, with one writing on X: “Eamon Holmes just fell out of his chair, GB News quickly cut to ad break. Hope he is ok….”

Eamon Holmes just fell out of his chair, GB News quickly cut to ad break. Hope he is ok…. — John Ganges (@dunstablian) May 21, 2025

