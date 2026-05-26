If you thought London tourists were still only interested in Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, think again.

One of the capital’s biggest tourist attractions right now is apparently a kebab shop beloved by Taylor Swift.

Kentish Delight in Kentish Town has become a genuine hotspot for visiting Swifties after the singer was linked to the North London takeaway, with fans now adding it to their London bucket lists alongside the city’s more traditional landmarks.

And it turns out it’s part of a much bigger trend.

New research from Travelodge suggests tourists are increasingly hunting down celebrity-linked locations and cult pop culture spots instead of sticking to the usual sightseeing circuit.

Another place seeing a surge in attention is Infernos in Clapham – the gloriously chaotic nightclub with sticky floors and a reputation for absolute carnage.

The club recently went viral again after Margot Robbie repeatedly hyped it up during interviews for Wuthering Heights, including telling the story of being kicked out of the venue “that nobody gets kicked out of”.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso fans are still descending on Richmond to visit filming locations from the hit Apple TV series, with walking tours around AFC Richmond landmarks becoming one of London’s more unexpected tourist activities.

Elsewhere on the list of celebrity-favourite London spots is the Chicken Shop on Baker Street, where Beyoncé reportedly once ordered £2,000 worth of food, plus the famous Notting Hill Bookshop from the Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts romcom.

According to the research, more than half of visitors are now actively seeking out “unofficial” attractions they first discovered through social media, TV shows or celebrity culture.

Which probably explains why people are now travelling across London purely for a Taylor Swift-approved kebab.