That uncertainty is exactly why a practical fitout guide matters. For occupiers, landlords, facilities teams and business owners, the wrong assumptions can lead to poor space planning, avoidable disruption and spending that misses the areas with the greatest return.

Why office fit outs become difficult, early decisions shape everything that follows

An office project usually begins with ambition. Teams want a better workplace, stronger brand presence, improved staff experience or more efficient use of floor space. The difficulty is that office fit outs combine design, building services, compliance, procurement and programme planning, so even small early mistakes can affect cost, quality and delivery.

In London, the pressure is sharper. Access restrictions, landlord approvals, listed building constraints, live working environments and premium rents all raise the stakes. A clear fitout guide helps stakeholders move from broad ideas to informed decisions with fewer surprises.

Poor planning often costs more than construction

The most expensive issue in many projects is not one material or trade package. It is uncertainty. If a team starts without a clear brief, agreed scope or realistic budget, they may face redesign, delayed approvals, change requests, procurement issues and prolonged downtime once work begins.

The British Council for Offices says its updated Guide to Fit-Out covers the full fit-out journey, from material selection and procurement to managing office space in use, drawing on insights from more than 100 industry experts.

Turner & Townsend says its 2026 guide analyses 58 office markets and tracks CAT A and CAT B fit-out costs across high, medium and low specification levels.

Turner & Townsend also reports an average global annual fit-out cost increase of 3%, which reinforces the need for realistic budgeting and early scope control.

Key phases of an office fit out

Briefing and feasibility

A successful project starts with a solid brief. This should define headcount, ways of working, technology needs, storage, meeting space, welfare provision, sustainability goals, programme constraints and budget range. Feasibility then tests whether the chosen building, floorplate and services can support those aims.

This phase is where teams should ask the hardest questions. Should they stay or relocate? Can they reuse furniture or finishes? Is reconfiguration enough, or is a more comprehensive fit out needed? Good answers at this stage reduce risk later.

Design, procurement and mobilisation

Once the brief is agreed, the project moves into concept design, technical design and contractor coordination. Layouts are developed, finishes are selected, mechanical and electrical requirements are reviewed, and compliance matters such as fire strategy, accessibility and landlord approvals are checked.

What this phase should produce

A finalised workplace layout.

A detailed scope of works.

A cost plan with allowances and exclusions.

A programme with milestones and approvals.

Procurement decisions on furniture, finishes and specialist items.

Construction, handover and aftercare

Construction turns plans into a working environment, but handover matters just as much. Snagging, commissioning, testing, user training and post-occupancy support all influence whether the finished office performs well in day to day use.

A common mistake to avoid

Focusing only on practical completion

Practical completion is important, but it is not the end of the story. Teams also need soft landings, clear defect processes and time to review how the space actually works once staff return.

Understanding fit out standards

Shell and core, CAT A and CAT B

Any useful fitout guide should explain fit out standards clearly. Shell and core describes the basic building structure before occupation. CAT A usually provides the essential infrastructure needed to make the space usable, such as ceilings, raised floors, lighting, toilets and basic mechanical and electrical services. CAT B takes that further and creates the finished workplace, including partitions, meeting rooms, kitchens, branding, furniture areas and functional staff spaces.oktra+1

The BCO positions its Guide to Fit-Out as a best-practice resource for occupiers and built environment professionals, and says it complements the BCO Guide to Specification, which sets the framework for best-in-class workplaces aligned to occupier needs. For London occupiers, that matters because the chosen standard affects scope, budget, programme and lease strategy from the outset.

Choosing the right standard

Not every business needs a premium CAT B finish across the whole floor. Some may need a lean, durable workspace with strong meeting provision. Others may invest more in collaboration zones, hospitality spaces and client-facing areas because those spaces support talent, culture and commercial growth.

Cost, budgeting and expert resources

Budgeting for certainty, not guesswork

Budgeting should start with objectives, not isolated square metre figures. While benchmark data is useful, actual cost depends on building condition, scope, specification, services upgrades, procurement choices, phasing and whether the site stays occupied during works. In London, logistics and access constraints can also influence delivery cost.

Turner & Townsend says decision-making at concept stage has a disproportionate effect on capital cost, programme certainty and long-term operational performance. Its 2026 guide also notes that clients continue to prioritise high-impact spaces such as collaboration areas, canteens and tech-enabled meeting rooms, even while overall cost pressure remains high.

Expert resources worth using

The BCO Guide to Fit-Out for best-practice principles across the office journey.

Market cost benchmarking from Turner & Townsend for CAT A and CAT B comparisons.

Project-specific advice from experienced London contractors and consultants.

A service-led fitout guide when teams want expert input on planning, design and delivery.

For organisations beginning an office project, the most useful next step is not rushing into drawings or furniture schedules. It is building a clear brief, understanding fit out standards and setting a budget that reflects real project conditions. That approach gives decision-makers a far stronger chance of delivering a workplace that looks right, works well and stays financially controlled from start to finish.