Disgraced presenter Phillip Schofield is set to make a dramatic return to television after exiting ITV over his widely reported affair scandal.

The former This Morning presenter is widely believed to be the “mystery celebrity” taking part in a Channel 5 show called ‘Cast Away’, which will see the presenter marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar.

He will be challenged with “total isolation, the forces of nature and the battle within [his] own mind”, according to a tweet sent out by the broadcaster.

It will offer an intimate exploration of the human spirit and the limits of endurance and has been dubbed the ultimate test of fortitude and self-discovery.

A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind. pic.twitter.com/O1vFUJUfbx — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 23, 2024

BREAKING: Phillip Schofield revealed as the mystery 'house-hold name' taking part in Channel 5's #CastAway, which will see the former #ThisMorning presenter dropped off at a remote uninhabited island for ten days. More details:https://t.co/hvclHSCcwK — TV Zone (@tvukzone) September 24, 2024

The Sun reported on Tuesday that the 62-year-old has already secretly filmed the Channel 5 special, with screenshots from the series showing Schofield looking grizzled in a dirty grey t-shirt and a white beard.

“Over the past few months Phil has had quite a few offers for various things – but has steadfastly turned them all down,” a source told The Sun.

“This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it. It’s all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet.

“After 42 years on telly, Phillip has learnt from some great crews and teams on how to film and tell a story.

“With 10 days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage – some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing.

“But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him.

“Whilst this is a massive coup for Channel 5, and huge for Phillip, he’s in no rush to come back to TV full-time yet; he remains very bruised, and is just taking some time now to weigh things up before he makes any major decisions.”

