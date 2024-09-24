Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub has been added to a ‘blood business’ directory.

The former Top Gear host opened up The Farmer’s Dog in August after losing a battle with the council to run a restaurant on his Diddly Squat Farm.

The country boozer saw huge queues over the opening weekend with hundreds lining up to sample its wares.

But it has also come in for its fair share of criticism.

Protect the Wild has added the pub to its bloodbusiness.info directory, which lists businesses that in one way or another support hunting with dogs or the shooting of birds or mammals.

Clarkson is well known for his support of hunting.

In April, animal rights protesters targeted Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Brewery after he let a hunt whose members have been fined for animal cruelty offences onto his land.

Campaigners descended on the site in Bourton-on-the-Water with banners reading “Jezza, hands off my badgers” and “Stop those dirty hunts”.

Three Counties Hunt Saboteurs and Gloucestershire Badger Office said they organised the protest after Mr Clarkson allowed The Heythrop Hunt onto his estate.

The founders of bloodbusiness.info say the directory exists to empower the public to make informed choices about the businesses they opt to support, helping them check if the pub they are about to go in, or the hotel they’re thinking about staying at, supports hunting or shooting.

Protect the Wild’s Head of Content, Charlie Moores, said: “Jeremy Clarkson is high-profile and well-known, of course, but more importantly he is just another man whose views on hunting and shooting wildlife – which he is very fond of giving to the media – we and our supporters find offensive.

“Many people won’t know he bought a pub, but if they did, some people may not want to go into it because of those views. That’s their choice, and giving people that ‘choice’ is why we developed the site.”

