For many people in the UK, trying to book a doctor’s appointment can feel like a waiting game. Whether you’re dealing with a sudden illness or just want peace of mind over a health concern, knowing how quickly you can see a GP is important, especially when timing can make all the difference.

Speed can depend on a number of factors; where you live, the day of the week, time of day, and whether you are attempting to access an NHS or Private GP London appointment.

So, if you are wondering ‘How quickly can I get a doctor’s appointment?’, you can find the average waiting times and the different GP appointment options available in the UK below.

NHS GP Appointment Waiting Times

Access to healthcare in the UK is primarily through the NHS, which provides an excellent service, but sometimes demand can be high. You can find your local NHS GP here.

According to NHS England data, more than 70% of patients are seen within two weeks of requesting an appointment, but same-day access is far from guaranteed. In fact, many patients report having to wait over a week for a routine appointment with their NHS GP.

Several factors influence waiting times:

Urgency of your symptoms – Urgent needs are usually triaged and prioritised.

– Urgent needs are usually triaged and prioritised. Availability of your GP practice – Some surgeries offer more same-day appointments than others.

– Some surgeries offer more same-day appointments than others. Time of year – Winter months often see a spike in demand due to seasonal illnesses.

– Winter months often see a spike in demand due to seasonal illnesses. Location – Access can vary significantly between different London boroughs, and from surgery to surgery.



While emergency situations are well-handled by the NHS, for ongoing or non-urgent issues, delays can be frustrating, and sometimes worrying.

What Are the Alternatives?

If you’re looking for faster access to a doctor, you don’t have to rely solely on the NHS, and you don’t need private health insurance either.

Private GP Appointments

Private GP services are becoming increasingly popular among people who want quicker access and more flexibility. For example, a busy person might only be able to access the GP at specific times of the day/week.

Booking a private GP appointment in London, for example, allows patients to:

Secure same-day or next-day appointments

Choose longer consultation times , often 30 minutes or more

, often 30 minutes or more Receive referrals and prescriptions without the long wait

without the long wait Access a wider range of health screenings and tests

Private blood test London appointments

London appointments Private ultrasound London appointments



The process is simple – most private GP clinics allow you to book online or over the phone, with transparent pricing and no need for insurance.

Why Some People Choose Private GPs

Private GP appointments offer peace of mind when time is of the essence, or if you need to book a specific time. Whether you’re unable to get an NHS appointment quickly or you just prefer a more personalised experience, private care can be a convenient solution.

Some common reasons patients opt for private GP services include:

Tight work or travel schedules

Needing medical clearance or certificates quickly

Concern about a health issue that’s causing anxiety

Wanting a second opinion or a more in-depth discussion

Busy periods experienced at their local GP clinic

While not a replacement for emergency care or long-term NHS support, private GPs provide a valuable complement, especially when waiting times are long or access is limited.

How Much is a Private GP Appointment?

Prices vary depending on the provider, private GP appointments start at around £75.

Always choose a provider that provides clear and up-front prices, and check that the provider is overseen by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). You can access the latest inspection for your chosen health provider on the CQC website.

Can I Book Private GP Through My Health Insurance?

Yes, many private medical insurance (PMI) policies include access to private GP services. This can also be a convenient way to access healthcare, often offering faster appointments and potentially wider access to specialists than the NHS. Speed will depend on how responsive your PMI is.

If Your Medical Need is Urgent

So, how quickly can you get a doctor’s appointment? With the NHS, it is possible to get same-day appointments in some practices, but it will depend on availability and urgency. For those seeking faster access without the need for private insurance, booking a private GP appointment is a straightforward, reliable option.

Remember, if your medical need is urgent, visit your local A&E (Accident & Emergency) Centre, or dial 999 and ask for an ambulance.

Featured image by Daniel Cubas from Pixabay