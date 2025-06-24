Ever wonder why a sunset makes you feel peaceful, exercise gives you a ‘high,’ or why cuddling feels so good? Our hormones are responsible for these feelings, more specifically our happy hormones. But what are happy hormones and how do you get more of them? Here, we take a detailed look at arguably four of the most well-known happiness hormones: dopamine, serotonin, endorphins, and oxytocin.

Our modern day lives are filled with stress and it’s hard to get away from – no wonder so many people suffer with depression, anxiety, and low mood. If you are one of these people and are interested in hacking your natural happiness hormones so that you can feel more positive in everyday life then stay tuned.

Your Body’s Natural Happiness Pharmacy: The 4 Hormones That Control Your Mood (And How to Boost Them)

Dopamine – “The Achiever”

What it does:

Known as the “feel-good” hormone, dopamine is a part of the brain’s reward system and is closely linked to pleasure, decision making, attention, memory, learning, and even motivation. It is triggered when you accomplish tasks or do something well because it activates the brain’s reward system. You may be surprised to learn that up to 60% of the body’s dopamine is produced in the GI tract. It is synthesised in the gut by certain bacteria.

How it feels:

Dopamine is responsible for the “I got it!” feeling when you accomplish something, and that high you get from delicious food, shopping, falling in love, and getting praised.

What happens when it’s low:

If your dopamine levels are low, you may experience apathy, feelings of hopelessness, and a distinct lack of motivation.

How to boost dopamine:

Acts of kindness boost dopamine – take a moment to do something kind for a stranger, however small.

Eat dopamine boosting foods that contain tyrosine amino acid for their potential mood enhancement. This could include dark chocolate (70%+ cacao), beef, dairy products such as milk and cheese (cheese and wine night, anyone?), beans, and seeds.

Ever noticed you feel happier on sunny days? Sunlight is really important for dopamine production. When the skin absorbs sunlight and begins to produce vitamin D. This process is what triggers production of dopamine. That being said, it’s important to remember to only spend around 15 minutes a day in the sunlight without sunscreen to protect your skin

Sleep quality plays a significant role in dopamine. Although there needs to be more research into the area, there is an association between REM sleep and an increase in the release of dopamine. Poor sleep in particular can have effects on dopamine levels that may impact your behavior even several days later

Serotonin – “The Stabiliser”

What it does:

Serotonin is a chemical messenger that plays a key role in regulation of mood! Low serotonin levels have been linked with depression. Indeed, one of the most common forms of antidepressants – SSRIs – work to increase serotonin levels in the brain. A research paper (PMCID: PMC7659911) found that 90% of our serotonin is found in the gut, with only 10% produced in the brain. This important hormone is made from tryptophan, an essential amino acid found in food. Serotonin not only regulates mood, but contributes to sleep, appetite, digestion, learning, and even memory.

How it feels:

Serotonin is responsible for feelings of euphoria, happiness, focus, calmness, emotional stability. It also plays a role in feelings of wellbeing and can contribute to reduced worry.

What happens when it’s low:

If your serotonin levels are low, you may experience depression, anxiety, sleep problems, and even digestive issues.

How to boost serotonin:

SSRIs can be really helpful for boosting serotonin levels, but many prefer quick wins such as those below.

Exercise – aerobic in particular – like cycling, running and swimming are known to release serotonin.

There is a reciprocal relationship between serotonin and stress. Stress is closely linked with lower serotonin levels and conversely, low serotonin can contribute to stress and anxiety. We understand that it can be tricky to reduce stress but any steps you can take to cut back could be beneficial.

Whilst it is difficult to get serotonin from diet, foods high in vitamin B6 could be beneficial as they play a role in converting tryptophan into serotonin in the gut

Endorphins – “The Natural High”

What they do:

Endorphins are famous for being the body’s natural pain relievers; they are released during times of stress or discomfort (big thumbs-down from us). Thankfully, they are also released during rewarding activities, including eating, exercise, and sex (big thumbs-up from us!)

How they feel:

Endorphins are responsible for the famous “runner’s high”, the brief euphoria that masks pain, and feelings of well being.

What happens when they’re low:

If your endorphin levels are low, you may experience an increased sensitivity to pain and stress. It can also make you more vulnerable to both anxiety and depression.

How to boost endorphins:

Exercise releases endorphins, even short periods of low impact activity can have a positive impact.

It may sound odd but laughter is great at boosting serotonin. The extra oxygen you take in when you laugh helps trigger serotonin, and it also has the added bonus of relieving the stress response – a two-for-one!

Music can trigger the release of endorphins. Grab your phone, fire up Spotify, and blast some of your favourite tunes to reap the benefits!

Oxytocin – “The Love Connector”

What it does:

Oxytocin is a hormone and neurotransmitter produced in the hypothalamus. It increases with physical affection and is responsible for bonding. It contributes towards feelings of trust and empathy in relationships, and also plays a role in stress regulation.

How it feels:

Oxytocin is responsible for feelings of calm, safety, connection, and trust. It works in conjunction with other happy hormones, stimulating serotonin and dopamine while lowering anxiety.

What happens when it’s low:

When your oxytocin levels are low you may struggle more with emotional regulation. You might experience irritability and a lack of affection towards others. You may also notice increased feelings of anxiety and it can also affect sleep negatively.

How to boost oxytocin:

Physical touch is super important for triggering this happy hormone. Try hugging a friend or family member for at least 30 seconds or massage as a way to boost oxytocin levels.

Simply spending quality time with loved ones could help increase levels

Petting animals lowers blood pressure and boosts oxytocin. If you’ve not got your own pets, ask a friend or visit a local animal farm.

Acts of kindness boost oxytocin, so now is the time to help a friend out to benefit from that oxytocin goodness.

Partake in activities that spark joy!

Your happiness toolkit – hacking your happiness hormones

Hopefully by now you feel confident in using these practical tips for how to boost your happiness hormones. Generally increasing the overall amount of joy in your life is a great place to start! However, sometimes you need an extra helping hand. If you are suffering with what you think is depression and you’ve already taken steps to help but you are not seeing any improvement in your symptoms then you may prefer to book in with a psychiatrist in London or nearer to your local area for hands-on mental health support.