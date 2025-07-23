In the ephemeral and highly competitive world of floristry, where aesthetic flair must be harmoniously combined with business acumen, few achieve true mastery and sustainable success. Viktoriia Perebyinis is one of such extraordinary figures. Her professional journey, which began in Ukraine in the midst of global challenges and now continues in the dynamic US market, is a testament not only to her outstanding abilities in business and floral art, but also to her deep understanding of the power of synergy and continuous development. International recognition of her achievements, including the prestigious Global Luminary Awards Business Leaders 2025 and an invitation to serve as a jury member for the NOVA Awards, highlights her unique ability to identify and implement true innovation. Today, we talk to Ms. Perebyinis about her path to the top of the industry and her philosophy of creating a successful floral brand from scratch.

Ms. Perebyinis, your entry into the world of professional floristry in 2021 coincided with a period of significant global uncertainty. What was the impetus for starting your business then, and how did the need for training manifest itself early on in your career?

– My journey into floristry really began in 2021 with opening a business in Ukraine. My love for flowers – their brightness, aromas, ability to give joy – has been with me since childhood, and the dream of doing this professionally had long been in the air. The start coincided with the covid pandemic, which, of course, created special conditions. However, this difficult period also became a time of intensive development for me. I managed not only to launch and develop my business, but also to actively improve my qualifications through online courses, learning new techniques and approaches. This allowed me to adapt to new realities and continue to delight people with flowers, despite the general uncertainty. I am proud that I was able to find opportunities for growth even in such circumstances.

Your experience in Ukraine has certainly toughened you up. You mentioned attracting hundreds of clients and organising dozens of events in your first year. How did this period shape your business philosophy and highlight the need for competencies beyond pure floristry?

– Working in Ukraine provided a unique experience of adapting to rapid changes and crisis situations. In the first year, I managed to form a base of more than 500 regular clients and successfully design over 30 events, including weddings and corporate celebrations. This taught me that in a highly competitive environment, it is not enough to simply offer a quality product. It is necessary to create a deep emotional connection with the client, to understand their needs on a different level. It was then that the realisation came that success requires not only artistry, but also developed management, marketing and communication skills. This experience strengthened my desire to develop further and reach the international level.

Your Ukrainian business has shown impressive growth, especially in digital sales, where you have achieved a 150% increase in six months. What strategic alliances and approaches have contributed to this momentum?

– The 150% growth in online sales was achieved through a range of measures, and partnerships played a significant role in this. For example, we actively collaborated with local bloggers and opinion leaders whose audience coincided with our target group. These were not just advertising integrations, but joint creative projects, competitions, which caused a lively response. Partnerships with companies from related niches were also effective – wedding salons, confectioneries, photographers. We created package offers, recommended each other, which allowed us to expand our reach and provide clients with a comprehensive service. These steps helped us move towards the cutting edge of customer service.

Your project “Bloom & Ethos Initiative” was awarded the prestigious Global Luminary Awards Business Leaders 2025 in the category “Excellence in Sustainable Creative Business”. Tell us about this project. What is its innovation and philosophy that has earned such high international recognition?

– The Bloom & Ethos Initiative project has become the embodiment of my vision of modern floristry, where beauty is inextricably linked with responsibility. Its philosophy is to create an aesthetically perfect and ethically conscious business that minimises the ecological footprint and actively involves the community. The innovativeness of the approach lies in the comprehensive application of sustainability principles: using mainly (80%) local and seasonal plants, a complete transition to biodegradable packaging, composting organic waste, as well as developing educational programs and master classes on sustainable floristry, which have already attracted more than 300 participants per year. The Global Luminary Awards confirmed that such a model, combining high art with environmental and social responsibility, is not only viable, but also sets new standards in the creative industry. The jury especially noted the scalability potential and the possibility of creating a franchise for other creative entrepreneurs seeking to combine art, profitability and ethics.

Your expertise was also in demand at the NOVA Awards, where you served as a jury member in 2025 and received the highest score from the Organising Committee – 10 out of 10 points. How did your experience, including winning the Global Luminary Awards, influence your assessment of the nominees’ projects?

– Participation in the NOVA Awards jury was a great honor for me and an opportunity to contribute to identifying the leaders of European business and innovation. Of course, my own experience of creating a successful business based on the principles of sustainable development and creativity, and the recognition of this experience through the Global Luminary Awards, allowed me to analyse the nominees’ projects with particular precision. I paid attention not only to the aesthetic component or commercial potential, but also to the depth of development of the business model from the point of view of social and environmental responsibility, the ability of the project to have a positive impact and its long-term sustainability. My task, as I saw it, was to identify genuine innovations and leaders capable of transforming entire industries, which was noted by the Organising Committee.

Having moved to California in March 2024, you are facing a new, highly competitive landscape. What differentiation and development strategies are you using to establish your brand in the US market, building on your previous experience?

– The Californian market is really saturated, and it requires a special approach. Successful experience in Ukraine, including the launch of an online store and effective marketing strategies, gave me confidence. The fundamental principles are unique customer service, high quality and building emotional connections. We have already established cooperation with local suppliers, held several floristry master classes and are actively working on launching a website, having signed a contract with a marketing platform. Collaborations are also an important tool: for example, a promotion with a beauty salon for International Women’s Day, where clients received complimentary mini-bouquets with my business card, increased loyalty to the salon and attracted attention to my services. I also plan to constantly improve my floristry skills, learning new styles, for example, Korean floristry, and undergo additional training.

Your ambitions extend to opening a chain of stores and your own floristry academy. What is behind this desire not only to scale the business, but also to form an educational legacy?

– I have always had an entrepreneurial streak. In five years, I really see myself as the owner of several stores in different states. But the idea of ​​creating a floristry academy is no less important to me. It will not be just a business project, but a platform for exchanging experience, knowledge, and educating a new generation of florists who share my values ​​of quality and professionalism. I believe that the future of the industry lies with highly qualified specialists who are constantly developing. The academy will be my contribution to this future, a place where I can pass on everything I have learned myself and continue to learn together with my students. Effective communications, structuring work processes, competent delegation, and, of course, marketing – I would like to pass on all these skills, honed in practice.

Based on your varied experience, what is the main piece of advice you would give to aspiring florists who are looking to not only enter the profession, but also achieve real success in today’s market?

– My main advice is not to be afraid to look for your own unique style and experiment. Floristry is not only about flowers as a material, but also about your vision, how you present them. Pay great attention to marketing and building relationships with clients. Create unique offers that will reflect your individuality. Do not be afraid to stand out from the crowd. And most importantly – believe in yourself, your strengths and ideas. Success comes to those who combine talent with hard work and a willingness to constantly learn and develop.

