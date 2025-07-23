Zack Polanski has unleashed a “perfect” attack on the small boat rhetoric and Nigel Farage.

The Green Party leadership candidate took to Dover to call “bulls**t” on “racist narratives about strangers destroying everything” in a polished video.

The two minute long broadcast has gone viral on social media, gaining hundreds of thousands of views.

He said: “I met a man recently, said he wanted to stand on a beach like this one with a gun and shoot the people coming across on small boats. Said it like he was just talking about the weather.

“The worst bit, I wasn’t even that shocked, because it’s this obsession that has gripped the country.

“The boats, the boats, the boats.

“Yet something doesn’t add up.

“Our NHS is crumbling, our wages are frozen, our rents are obscene and our rivers are open sewers.

⏳ Final week to sign up to the Green Party.



🗳️ Vote for Bold Leadership on August 1st. pic.twitter.com/lx1DWYdHCj — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) July 23, 2025

“And all those in power can do is blame the boats.”

He even slammed Sir Keir Starmer for repeating the same narrative.

Getty Images

He added: “Labour repeats it like it’s gospel, this idea that there’s no money left.

“And then they stoke racist narratives about strangers destroying everything.

“Well, I call bulls**t.

“Where do we draw the line on the lies, the scapegoating? The idea that there’s no money left in this country?

“There is plenty of money. More than ever, just not for us.

“Since Covid, there are more billionaires than they’ve ever been. And whilst their wealth doubled, ours has been stripped away. So no wonder people are angry.

“Because while we feel the walls are closing in, the elites they got to work.

“They flooded Westminster with lobbyists. They made sure that Farage was on every TV programme, going day in, day out, telling the same lies.

“Because where do you think these stories come from?

“All this time they’ve been pointing at the small boats, telling us they were the people to blame. But the problem this whole time was the super rich and their yachts.”