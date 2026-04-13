An Iranian embassy has destroyed Donald Trump with a single tweet as the conflict between Iran and the US rumbles on.

After an announcement of a ceasefire last week, talks between Iran and the US over the weekend ended without a deal.

Trump claimed Iran wouldn’t give up its nuclear ambitions, whilst Iran’s foreign minister accused the US of ‘shifting the goalposts.’

Either way, it means the conflict in the Middle East looks set to continue, and crucially the Strait of Hormuz will remain shut – although this time it will be because of a US blockade on Iranian ports.

In the wake of talks collapsing, and Trump confirming the US would start “”BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz” from Monday afternoon, one Iranian embassy decided to take aim at the US president.

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Referencing soaring energy prices caused the Strait being shut, the Iran Embassy in Thailand shared a mocked-up graphic of a Trump 2028 campaign poster.

With the addition of a dollar sign and cleverly placed decimal point, they added “per gallon” under the poster.

The Iranian embassy shared the image with the caption: “Are you ready folks?”

Are you ready folks? pic.twitter.com/SUSiPfdiua — Iran Embassy in Thailand ☫ (@IranInThailand) April 13, 2026

Following Trump’s announcement of a US blockade on Hormuz, the price of oil soared by more than 7% on Monday, moving back above $100 a barrel.

The collapse in peace negotiations between Iran and the US has deepened concerns of a global energy crisis.

Since the start of the war in the Middle East, the price of gasoline in America has topped a national average $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022.

The national average currently stands at $4.125.