JD Vance admitted the quiet part out loud as he spoke to about the US’s blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday at 10:00 EDT (14:00 GMT/15:00 BST), Washington began a naval blockade of along the key water passage.

Donald Trump had initially said the US navy would block “any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”, but later said the US would blockade ships “entering or exiting Iranian ports.”

READ NEXT: Iranian embassy destroys Trump with one tweet

The blockade was confirmed by US Central Command, who said it would affect “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports”. But it said it “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports”.

Later on Monday, vice-president JD Vance was speaking to Fox News about the blockade – and seemed to admit that it was an act of economic terrorism from Trump.

He told the broadcaster: “When it comes to weapons of war, what they [Iran] have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world.

“They basically threatened any ship that’s moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Well, as the president showed, two can play at that game, and if the Iranians are going to try and engage in economic terrorism, we’re going to abide by a simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either.

“We know that’s a big deal to them, we know that applies additional economic leverage.”

Reacting online, people all pointed out that Vance’s comments we basically an admission of economic terrorism from the US.

Vance admits that Trump’s blockade is an act of economic terrorism against the entire world. https://t.co/E3zsCQx4Ep — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 13, 2026

Did Vance just call Trump a terrorist? https://t.co/fD7SWuhHPT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 13, 2026

Vance admitted the quiet part out loud:

Trump is economic terrorist. https://t.co/GKJnULButj — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 14, 2026