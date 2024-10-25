A Tommy Robinson supporter admitted that his part of six years had given him the boot ahead of a planned march this weekend.

Around 20,000 people are expected to descend to the streets of London on Saturday to take part in demonstrations organised by the far-right figure.

Anti-racism counter-protests are also due to take place, along with separate protests over the deaths of Peter Lynch and Chris Kaba.

Taking to social media, one man admitted he’ll be giving the rally a swerve after he was warned off it over security concerns.

But his willingness to attend it in the first place led to complications in his own relationship, details he was only too eager to spill in this social media post:

This guy's partner of 6 years binned him because she don't want him to attend Tommy Robinson's protest on Saturday.



Then he made up a lie about how tiny Tommy's team told him not to attend because it's not safe. pic.twitter.com/Dqs1BiqSLW — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 24, 2024

