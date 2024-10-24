The Metropolitan Police faces a significant public order challenge on Saturday (26/10), with three major protests scheduled in central London.

These include a Tommy Robinson rally, a march protesting deaths in police custody and a large anti-racist counter-protest. Recent events, such as riots and attacks on officers, have heightened tensions, leading to an increased focus on these protests.

The Tommy Robinson rally is expected to draw around 20,000 people. While past protests by Robinson have seen minimal opposition, the anti-racist turnout is expected to be larger this time, following a rise in counter-protests since violent riots in August. Additionally, the protest against deaths in police custody will take place in Trafalgar Square, adding another layer of complexity for the police.

The recent death of Peter Lynch, a far-right activist convicted after riots, has sparked outrage among far-right groups, who claim his sentencing was unfair. This has only further intensified tensions, as Lynch is being portrayed as a martyr by some. Meanwhile, the acquittal of a police officer in the death of Chris Kaba, a Black man with a criminal record, has angered activists on the other side. This verdict has already sparked a protest outside the Old Bailey, though with limited turnout.

The police face a difficult task in managing these protests, especially given the backdrop of recent riots, which saw attacks on officers and attempts to burn down hotels housing migrants. Although the police made hundreds of arrests, there is concern that these events may fuel further unrest. The threat assessment for the day likely reflects fears that protesters from both sides could become more aggressive.

The Met is expected to deploy significant resources to manage the protests, using tactics such as separating rival groups with barriers and cordons. Dispersal of the crowds at the end of the protests will also be a concern, as any overlap could lead to clashes on public transport. With the likelihood of criticism no matter the outcome, the police will be under intense scrutiny as they attempt to maintain order during a volatile day in London.

