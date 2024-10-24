Campaign group Patriotic Millionaires has issued a plea to Rachel Reeves ahead of the Budget – telling the chancellor to tax them more to fix the foundations of the country.

Labour is under pressure to fix local services in the upcoming financial statement as councils insist there is no more ‘fat to cut’.

A report by the union Unison found that local authorities are grappling with a £4.3 billion black hole in their budgets next year, which will rise to £8.5 billion the following year.

It could lead to services being cut or left to deteriorate.

Ahead of Reeves’ announcement, campaign group Patriotic Millionaires has taken out advertising space in the Metro appealing to the chancellor to tax them more.

“To fix the foundations of our country it’s time for those us who can afford to pay more to do so”, they said in a post on X.

“To fix inequality and invest in a better Britain, please tax us, the super rich.”

Did you catch the Metro? 🗞️ 🚇

This week, commuters in Westminster were greeted with our msg on the front page of the Metro: “Tax us, the super rich.” To fix the foundations of our country it's time for those us who can afford to pay more to do so. Big thanks to @garyseconomics pic.twitter.com/5MzJzRpdPP — Patriotic Millionaires UK (@PatMillsUK) October 24, 2024

Related: ‘Do you want me to be knifed?’ Farage loses his cool as he’s interrogated about constituency surgeries