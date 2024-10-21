A man who was jailed after taking part in a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has died in prison.

Peter Lynch, 61, was serving two years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to being part of the unrest at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on 4 August.

He shouted “racist and provocative remarks” towards officers and called asylum seekers in the hotel “child killers”, Sheffield Crown Court heard at his sentencing.

He also called the police “scum” and could be seen “revving up” the situation before it turned violent in footage shown during his court appearance.

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said Lynch, who had been at HMP Moorland in Doncaster, died on Saturday.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate,” the spokesperson added.

“Family man” Lynch, who had suffered a heart attack earlier in the year and had also been diagnosed with diabetes, had gone to the hotel to protest against immigration, his defence barrister said.

He had “a general conspiracy theory against anyone and any form of authority”, and had taken a placard referencing the “deep state” and space agency Nasa.

Related: James Cleverly spent £655 per head on in-flight catering for day trip to Rwanda