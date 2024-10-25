Burger King has superbly trolled McDonald’s after Donald Trump paid a branch in Pennsylvania a visit during his campaign.

The US presidential candidate seized the opportunity to claim that his opponent, Kamala Harris, has never worked at the burger chain after she previously claimed she did.

The Republican candidate didn’t provide any evidence for his claim

Sporting a black and yellow apron and assigned to the fryer station, Trump said that working in McDonald’s was something he had wanted to do “all my life”.

“I like McDonalds,” he said. “I like jobs. I like to see good jobs and I think it’s inappropriate when someone puts down that they worked at McDonalds… She [Harris] never worked at McDonald’s.

Trump added: “I’m running against somebody that said she did, but it turned out to be a totally phony story. It was a big part of her resume that she worked at McDonald’s — how tough a job it was. She … made the French fries, and she talked about the heat: ‘It was so tough’. She’s never worked at McDonald’s.”

Burger King has since trolled its fierce rival by putting up a poster in some UK outlets promoting a recruitment drive.

It reads: “Work for a King not a clown”.

And the poster has been getting a lot of love online after going up!

Related: Jenrick says pensioners are waking up with illegal migrants in their bedrooms