Bemused commuters have taken to social media after spotting a man taking an ice bath outside a bus stop in London.

With a heatwave and sunny weather sweeping the UK, it appears the balmy conditions got the better of one weary worker, who decided to take a plunge before boarding a stuffy bus.

The scantily clad man was pictured wearing goggles and a blue swimming cap as he cooled off with a curb-side dip.

@astridmacq Never to soon to get ready for the next marathon queen ♬ Vogue (Edit) – Madonna

Taking to social media, one person posted that we have officially “hit peak London” after spotting the man.

Another whimsically added: “When gym is life but you have a meeting at 9”.

The casual bather was spotted as temperatures soared across the UK, with most parts of the country basking in mid-20s sunshine.

To help Brits cool off and recover, Aldi has launched its latest wellness must-have – a new Inflatable Ice Bath, which is set to be released in stores on Sunday 25th May for just £29.99.

Ideal for post-workout recovery, this brrrilliant Specialbuy is as practical as it is refreshing.

Ready to plunge into in just 20 minutes, it’s made using Tritech puncture-resistant material to ensure the side walls are reliable against weight, strain and movement.

Complete with a cover and a rope fastener, it is designed for single-person use and is the ideal size for at-home recovery, garden dips, or even London bus stops!

Google trends data has shown that ‘ice bath recovery’ and ‘ice baths near me’ searches have risen by a combined 480% in the UK in the past year.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer, at Aldi UK, said: “The sunny conditions that we have been experiencing

in the UK show no signs of letting up, making it the perfect opportunity to take a dip in one of our at home ice baths. Whether you’re looking to join the trend and recover from your latest workout or just cool off on your commute, Aldi has you covered!”

Aldi’s NEW Ice Bath goes on sale from Sunday 25th May, but remember, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

