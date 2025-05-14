The mercury is soaring, the sun is out, and summer is pretty much here. After the sunniest April on record in the UK, the warm temperatures have carried on into May, so the barbecues are out and the picnic blankets have been dusted off.

And if you’re looking for the perfect refreshing tipple for long afternoon and evenings in the park, White Claw is here to quench your thirst.

The UK’s number one Hard Seltzer White Claw® has unveiling its newest range, Tequila Smash, available to purchase now in two sensational flavours:

White Claw® Tequila Smash Strawberry Lime (5% ABV / 80 calories / Real Juice / 250ml) – A rush of rich Strawberry with a Lime zing sensation and balanced perfectly with our real Mexican Tequila’s most enticing roasted agave

White Claw® Tequila Smash Mango Passion Fruit (5% ABV / 80 calories / Real Juice / 250ml) – A classic flavour combination of lush, buttery Mango and deliciously tangy passion fruit exquisitely complemented with authentic rich Tequila Blanco for a refreshingly different cocktail that spices up any occasion

Michael Dean, Marketing Director UK at White Claw said: “We’ve always pushed boundaries when it comes to flavour, and with White Claw Tequila Smash we’re rewriting the rules once again. We think people have been hiding away from the taste of tequila for too long, whether it be smothering it with salt, sugars, and artificial fruit flavours. With Tequila Smash, we’re elevating flavour to smash your tequila experience — clean, vibrant and ready to be enjoyed to refresh social connections.”

Alongside the Tequila Smash flavours, White Claw has unveiled its newest limited seasonal flavour: White Claw® Green Apple – available to purchase now.

White Claw® Green Apple has made the leap across the pond after being a smash hit in the US, bringing its zingy and crisp taste to the British Isles. The juicy flavour is paired with the smooth triple distilled spirit and sparkling water to deliver a refreshment like no other.

Crisp, bold, refreshingly tart, this new drop is set to become the go-to sip of the season – offering fans a flavour-forward twist that is the ultimate companion for summer socials and spontaneous moments alike.

Michael Dean, Marketing Director UK at White Claw said: “Green Apple has been one of our most talked-about drops in the US, so we’re buzzing to finally bring that crisp, juicy flavour to the UK. It hits that perfect balance of tart and refreshing — made for spontaneous summer moments and long weekends in the sun!”

The White Claw Tequila Smash drinks are available to purchase now in Sainsburys, Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons, Coop for £2.50. They are also available to purchase at uk.whiteclaw.com and www.amazon.co.uk, and rolling out across more stores this summer.

Limited-edition White Claw Green Apple is available in packs of 12 online at uk.whiteclaw.com for £22, and www.amazon.co.uk for £27.60,with single cans retailing for £2.30 (RRP) in WHSmith, GoPuff, Sainsburys, Tesco and Waitrose now. Also available in Morrisons and Co-Op from May.

