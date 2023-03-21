What is a vitamin IV drip?

Before we understand the efficacy and the science behind a vitamin IV drip, it is important to understand about it in its entirety. A vitamin IV drip is an intravenous way to replenish the body with nutrients in cases where there is a vitamin deficiency. This helps it to perform optimally.

Leading an unhealthy lifestyle, and getting older can both impact the gut’s ability to absorb nutrients from our food. Changes to our metabolism, chronic health conditions, body composition and long-term medication use such as antibiotics can also influence absorption. IV drips bypass the gut completely and deliver nutrients directly into the bloodstream so they can be used by the body where they are needed most.

Some popular IV drips include:

Myers cocktail

Vitamin C

NAD+

Are vitamin IV drips good for you? How does a vitamin IV drip benefit your body?

The question “Are vitamin IV drips good for you?” can be answered by the long list of benefits, some of which are listed below:

Improved energy levels

Some people notice improved energy levels after receiving a vitamin IV drip. This is because certain drips are designed specifically to support energy production from within the cells themselves.

Better skin

Nutrients such as vitamin C and glutathione, which are present in certain vitamin drips, are known to improve the skin’s health and radiance. Vitamin C aids in collagen production which keeps the skin looking youthful while glutathione is known to protect against skin damage, and help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and age spots.

Stronger immune system

Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, commonly found in a range of IV drips, is known to have properties that are vital to supporting the immune system. How? Vitamin C helps eliminate free radicals and promotes the synthesis of white blood cells, which is crucial for warding off infections.

Optimal detoxification

A vitamin IV drip can help ensure your body’s main detoxing organs (the liver, skin and kidneys) are functioning at their best to promote optimal detoxification. Supporting your body to detox can help to reduce the toxic load that builds up in the body as a result of pollution in the environment and unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Are IV drips safe? Do IV drips have any side effects?

An IV drip should always be administered under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional. There are specialised private clinics for IV drips in the UK, which provide proper guidance and professional care.



Some people have reported side effects such as itching, swelling, and headaches. While all these side effects vary depending on the person, they are only temporary in nature and your chosen clinic will be able to support and advise you on these. It is recommended that you only use specialist clinics with experienced medical professionals. If you have any concerns, you can speak to your GP or a trusted health practitioner before undergoing IV drip therapy.

People who have undergone IV drips report improved energy and health levels, but research is always ongoing.

How often should you have IV vitamin therapy?

There is no set frequency for having a vitamin IV drip. The effects of a drip can last for up to a few months, depending on a range of factors including environment, lifestyle, previous health issues, and more. To maintain the best results you may choose to have regular top-ups.

What is the cost of vitamin IV drip?

The cost of a vitamin drip varies greatly between healthcare providers and your location. On an average, a specialised IV drip therapy clinic in the UK will charge anywhere between £85-£1,000 (depending on the type of drip chosen – certain ingredients like NAD+ and glutathione may be at the higher end of that range).

Are vitamin IV drips worth it?

Choosing to undergo vitamin IV drip therapy is a personal choice. While many people feel like they get really good results from their IV drips, it is important to note that proper research is still underway to test the efficacy of this therapy. Hence, it is crucial to conduct research on your healthcare provider and safety procedures. It is always advisable to choose a specialised clinic with experienced medical practitioners to ensure that they can deal with any unexpected side effects. They can also provide you with proper guidance before your treatment to help ensure your experience is as safe as can be.