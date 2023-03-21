Ed Sheeran can be seen breaking down into tears as he discusses the impact his wife’s health struggles and the death of his friend Jamal Edwards had on him.

A four-part series on Disney+ following the singer’s rise to international fame, titled The Sum Of It All, will air on May 3, and sees Sheeran open up about his life and career.

In the first trailer for the series, we see Ed talking about his childhood, growing up with a stutter, and saying: “That guy doesn’t grow up to be a pop star. It’s so unlikely.”

In one part of the trailer, he describes meeting his friendship with Jamal Edwards, the person gave him his first big break, before his sudden death last year.

Jamal, a music producer and creator of SBTV, tragically died after a cardiac arrest brought on by cocaine and alcohol in February 2022 at the age of 31.

Ed’s wife Cherry Seaborn is also seen in the docuseries, with clips of her pregnant with the couple’s two children Lyra, two, and Jupiter, 10 months.

The pair are seen going on dates together, with Ed saying: “Everything in my life sort of got so much better when Cherry came into it.”

Ed become emotional in the trailer (Disney+)

However, the series also delves into Cherry’s health issues and the toll it had on the couple.

Ed revealed earlier this month that Cherry had been diagnosed with a tumour whilst she was pregnant with Jupiter.

Because of her pregnancy, Cherry could not be treated until after she had given birth, and Ed said they had been plagued with “fear, depression and anxiety” during this period.

In the trailer for The Sum Of It All, Ed becomes visibly emotional as he discusses how much he struggled as the death of his friend was compounded by his wife’s health struggles.

A clip is shown of him crying on stage as well, with Cherry saying: “I’ve never seen him cry on stage.”

She adds: “He hasn’t had the time to process and be at peace with his thoughts.”

The highs, the lows, and everything in between.



Ed Sheeran: #TheSumOfItAll, a four-part Original docuseries, is streaming May 3 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hzXZzNVaoP — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 20, 2023

Earlier this month, Ed announced his upcoming sixth album ‘Subtract.’

In a post on Instagram, he wrote that he started “spiralling” into depression due to the recent events in his life, but that these ““changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music” and were what inspired the songs on the upcoming album.

His upcoming single ‘Eyes Closed’ will be released this Friday (March 24) and is dedicated to Edwards.

He told followers on Instagram that the song is “about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together.”