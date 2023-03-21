Capella Bangkok is one of the city’s most exclusive riverside hideaways for the well-heeled. Bangkok’s present-day equivalent of the Beverly Hills Hotel, perhaps. It doesn’t have such an illustrious history, of course, but give it time. The five-star boutique has already hosted many of the 21st Century’s top brass, from celebrities to socialites. Though it would be improper to name them.



Still, the hotel’s facilities are partly why they come. The riverside pool. The Michelin-star restaurant. The host of considered cultural experiences – who wouldn’t want to meditate with a monk from the local monastery? To top it off, the level of service at Capella is so classy and smooth team members deliver the goods and glide by almost unnoticed. All of these things are what makes this hotel possibly the Thai capital’s best place to stay. For now, at least.

Location 8/10

Capella Bangkok sits overlooking the Chao Phraya river diagonally across from Icon Siam – Bangkok’s famous ultra-mall. It’s also next door to the Four Seasons Bangkok, which grants guests easy access to the city’s best bar, BKK Social. China Town is around 20 minutes by cab, and the airport will take under an hour – depending on traffic.

Service 9/10

Service is Capella’s bread and butter. Not the fancy, over-the-top style service you see in some swanky hotels with equally large price tags; it’s more subtle. Each morning, cheery Pim, one of the servers at breakfast, surprises guests with fresh mango or coconut. Elsewhere, Capella Culturists remind guests of activities and dinner bookings and offer tips on what to do. Everywhere people pop up with things you didn’t know you needed. Before you ask for water or tea, it’s there. Lose your card at the ATM? The front desk already has the bank on hold. Other notable touches include complimentary mosquito repellent at all dining establishments and sun cream for poolside guests.

Rooms 10/10

All rooms come in neutral, earthy hues – think coffee shades and blonde wood – and are not unlike a laidback Japanese whiskey lounge. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame treelined river views. While a large, freestanding wooden desk topped with a sleek art deco lamp provides guests with a glorious WFH set-up. Ambient lighting is on point, as is the lavish bathroom (also with river views) equipped with double sinks, Aesop toiletries and a massive egg-shaped bath with sweet-smelling bath salts.

All the usual stuff you’d expect from five-star hotels is available. A Nespresso coffee machine, a safe, a smart TV with screen mirroring and a mini bar with complimentary soft drinks. But the little touches, like Thai inhalers and notes during turn-down service, show off Capella Bangkok’ cleverly curated service style. The pièce de résistance, however, is the king-size bed, concealed by premium bedding and a mattress topper so soft it’s like sleeping on a sponge cake. Electric blinds help those who can’t get out of bed rise in the morning. Meanwhile, coffee is best sipped sprawled on a double chaise longue on a private balcony, no less.

Design and facilities 9/10

It would be easy to describe Capella Bangkok’s interior design as muted, but that wouldn’t quite do justice to the designers at BAMO who clearly put great thought into creating such mind-freeing spaces. There is real beauty to be found in the juxtaposition between the Capella Bangkok (pure serenity) and Bangkok the city (in parts loud and chaotic). River views, from almost every area including all 101 rooms, help to create that sense of calm. Even the curated activities, led by the Capella Culturists, are mollifying. Take, for example, a morning yoga session or meditation hosted by a Buddhist monk from a nearby temple. Other complimentary activities include Lanna-style umbrella painting on the deck of the ritzy Living Room. Elsewhere Capella Bangkok’s gym and swimming pool are open 24:7 (though there are no lifeguards from 7 pm).

Food & Drink 9/10

Breakfast at Capella Bangkok is a blend of a la carte and buffet style. It’s served outside on the riverbank or inside Phra Nakhon – the hotel’s Thai restaurant. Guests have endless options. They range from Japanese Onsen eggs and Thai noodles to avocado and eggs and buckwheat blueberry pancakes. Patisseries (croissants and Pan chocolates) are cooked in-house and look as delicious as those in the window of a Parisian boulangerie. A myriad of fresh juices (green, watermelon, apple, orange) are also available. While the addition of fresh coconuts and ginger and honey digestives add a little something extra.

Phra Nakhon serves various classic Thai dishes (rice, noodles and soups) on the treelined riverbank. The spicy tom yum soup and red duck curry are both superb. However, the real star of the culinary show is Cote. Capella’s laid-back Michelin star-winning restaurant, which is led by world-renowned Mauro Colagreco of the three Michelin star Mirazur in the South of France. His beautifully-presented dishes dazzle Bangkok’s glitterati. Innovative flavour combinations include popcorn dust with coriander ice cream – a triumph. All are served in a homely dining room setting overlooking the Chao Phraya.

Finally, Stella is Capella’s small ornate cocktail bar with a thick marble bar stacked with high-end spirits. Guests come for nightly live music and photo ops and stay for the well-made cocktails.

Fact Box

Rooms: Riverfront rooms are available from around £625

Website: capellahotels.com/en/capella-bangkok

Address: 00 2 Charoen Krung Rd, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120



