In the heart of a city known for tech innovation, one HealthTech startup is rethinking how Londoners access medication.

Meet Healistic, a new player on the capital’s digital healthcare scene that’s delivering prescriptions to your front door faster than you can finish a takeaway.

A Prescription for the Digital Age

At its core, Healistic is a platform that allows doctors to issue private e-prescriptions in seconds, with medications fulfilled and delivered by local pharmacies the same day, often in under two hours. The process is entirely digital and built with modern clinicians and patients in mind.

“It’s 2025. You can get your food delivered in minutes, so why not your prescribed medication?” says Bulkin, a former private equity investor turned serial HealthTech founder. “Doctors want to provide a secure seamless experience and patients want control, speed and transparency. We’re working hard to make this possible.”

Accessible via a web app, Healistic offers an easy way for patients to receive their prescription medication alongside over-the-counter medicines, skincare, supplements and even sensitive health items like sexual wellbeing products – sourced from pharmacies with real-time stock visibility.

From Doctor to Front Door, No Queues Needed

For many in London, picking up a prescription can still involve waiting rooms, phone calls, or long queues at the chemist. Often patients have to chase their prescription across the city or come back the next day (and the next). Healistic cuts all that out.

Doctors can issue prescriptions remotely, whether they’re in-clinic or not, and the platform handles everything else. Partner pharmacies receive orders instantly, and eco-friendly e-bike riders handle the delivery.

The service is free for clinics and intuitive to use, reducing admin time and helping to eliminiate prescription errors.

Tapping Into a £100 Billion Market

Healistic’s ambitions stretch far beyond fast deliveries. With millions in financial backing from international investors, the startup sees itself becoming a central hub for digital healthcare.

Bulkin calls this the dawn of “Open Healthcare,” likening the shift to what Open Banking did for the financial sector. “We want to give people real-time access to health services without all the friction that’s typically involved.”

Solving Real Problems In A Strained System

Against the backdrop of NHS delays, medication shortages, and strike action, tech companies like Healistic are beginning to heal a broken system.

They offer a private route that’s fast, patient-centric and particularly valuable for those with mobility issues, chronic conditions, or time poor.

Why Now, and Why London?

Whilst Healistic is available all over the UK, it’s looking to expand even further within London.

Offering the fastest delivery times, it has the density, demand, and pharmacy network to support the quick expansion that Healistic has its eyes on. And as more people look for convenient, digital-first alternatives to traditional services, Healistic has positioned itself at the front of that behavioural shift.

With growing support from clinics across the UK, Healistic is fast becoming the prescriptions issuance and fulfilment partner of choice for London’s private medical sector.

Making Fast Healthcare More Accessible

In a city where same-day delivery is the norm, Healistic is taking healthcare into the future.

It’s faster than a trip to the chemist, easier than chasing a paper prescription, and smart enough to evolve with the changing needs of patients and doctors alike.

As London’s HealthTech sector continues to boom, startups like Healistic are proving that convenience, care and affordable pricing don’t have to be mutually exclusive. They might just be the new standard.

Private clinics across London looking to streamline their prescription processes and improve patient services can sign up or learn more by visiting healistic.net.