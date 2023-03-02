Like most people, you take your teeth for granted and don’t think much about them until you have a cavity or another problem that requires dental work.

What is Tooth Reconstruction

Tooth reconstruction is an umbrella term for several dental treatments to restore damaged teeth’ structure, shape, and function. This type of restorative dentistry focuses on rebuilding teeth so that they look and function just as well as natural teeth.

Different Types of Tooth Reconstruction

Some treatments included in a tooth reconstruction procedure include crowns, bridges, veneers, full and partial dentures, inlays, and onlays. The type of treatment you need for your tooth reconstruction will depend on your situation, such as the extent of the damage, your goals for the reconstruction, and the budget you have set aside for the procedure.

Veneers: These are thin shells of either porcelain or composite resin. Veneers are used to restore or enhance teeth’ appearance or protect them from further damage.

Bonding: This simple dental procedure is used to restore chipped or broken teeth. In this procedure, a composite resin material is applied to the affected tooth and shaped to the desired result during this procedure.

Crowns: Crowns are used to restore teeth that are heavily damaged or decayed. They are made of metal or porcelain and cover the entire visible part of the tooth.

Bridgework: A bridge is used to replace missing teeth. The bridge is made of two crowns attached to either side of the gap and connected by a false tooth in the middle.

Implants: Dental implants are titanium posts surgically embedded in the jawbone and used to replace missing teeth. Dentists can use them to support crowns, bridges, and dentures. Dentists at Dentakay explained how full mouth dental implants work.

Inlays & Onlays: These are cast or milled restorations used to rebuild teeth with large cavities or protect weakened teeth. They are made of materials such as porcelain, composite resin, or gold.

What Does it Cost?

Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question because the cost will vary significantly depending on your specific treatments. However, getting a general idea of how much you can expect to pay is possible.

For instance, crowns typically cost between $1,000 and $2,000 per tooth, while bridges usually cost between $1,500 and $3,000 per tooth. Veneers usually cost between $800 and $1500 per tooth, while full and partial dentures typically cost between $2,000 and $10,000. Inlays and onlays usually cost between $200 and $600 per tooth.

It’s also important to note that tooth reconstruction is often covered by dental insurance, so it’s worth checking with your insurer to find out if any of the treatments for your tooth reconstruction are covered. Furthermore, many dentists offer flexible payment plans to help spread the cost of treatment over time, so it’s worth exploring your options to find a payment solution that works for you.

What to Expect During Tooth Reconstruction

No matter what type of tooth reconstruction treatment you’re undergoing, there are certain expectations you should have. Here’s an overview of what to expect during tooth reconstruction.

The First Appointment

Your first appointment will be with your dentist. They will examine your teeth and mouth, ask questions about your medical history, and take x-rays to understand your dental health better. Then, they’ll discuss with you the best option for tooth reconstruction and outline the steps you need to take to get started.

Preparing for Treatment

If you’re getting a crown or implant, your dentist may need to perform additional steps to prepare for the procedure. This could include a root canal or removing decay from the affected tooth. Sometimes, your dentist may need additional procedures, such as bone or gum grafting, to ensure the best outcome.

The Procedure

The reconstruction procedure itself depends on the type of treatment you’re undergoing. If you’re getting a new filling, your dentist will remove the decay and then reinforce and seal the area with a new filling material.

If you’re getting a crown, your dentist must prepare the tooth before the crown is made. This usually involves removing some of the existing tooth structure, smoothing the area, and adding a post to the tooth. Once the crown is ready, it’s then cemented into place.

For an implant, your dentist must create a post, or artificial tooth root, to hold the implant in place. This is typically done with a titanium post. The implant is then secured to the post, and your dentist will give you instructions on how to take care of the implant.

After the Procedure

Once your reconstruction procedure is completed, your dentist will usually give you instructions on caring for your mouth. This could involve special techniques for brushing and flossing and additional visits to the dentist to ensure the reconstruction was a success.

Sometimes, your dentist may ask you to return after the reconstruction procedure to get a custom mold for your new teeth. This is so they can ensure the new teeth match your existing teeth’ size, shape, and color.

Recovery after Tooth Reconstruction

After tooth reconstruction, you may experience some discomfort. This is normal and typically resolves after a few days. Your dentist may provide medications to alleviate discomfort. You should also practice proper oral hygiene and refrain from eating crunchy or hard foods for a few days until your mouth heals completely.

Conclusion

Tooth reconstruction can be a major investment, but the benefits are immeasurable. Restoring your smile and improving your oral health is worth the cost. And with the variety of treatment options available today, you can tailor your treatment to meet your needs and budget. So, don’t wait any longer to invest in your smile. Get the smile you deserve – one that looks great and improves your oral health.