Lee Anderson has stoked controversy (again) after suggesting people who use food banks also visit McDonald’s on a regular basis.
The deputy Conservative Party chair said a family he was helping used their local food bank on two or three times a week, but also made regular trips to fast food chains.
The comments have provoked outrage on social media, with several people questioning how he could possibly know how many times they have dined out.
The Tory MP for Ashfield also says he’s come up with a genius solution to labour shortages on farms.
He has suggested we deploy prisoners to pick fruit to stop it rotting in the fields.
Watch his comments below:
