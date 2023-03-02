Lee Anderson has stoked controversy (again) after suggesting people who use food banks also visit McDonald’s on a regular basis.

The deputy Conservative Party chair said a family he was helping used their local food bank on two or three times a week, but also made regular trips to fast food chains.

The comments have provoked outrage on social media, with several people questioning how he could possibly know how many times they have dined out.

Conservative Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson says one family in his local constituency who regularly uses his local food bank, he also sees in McDonalds "two or three times a week."



How is this even possible? Does he have them under surveillance? pic.twitter.com/G5wD6XZ8Nk — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 1, 2023

The Tory MP for Ashfield also says he’s come up with a genius solution to labour shortages on farms.

He has suggested we deploy prisoners to pick fruit to stop it rotting in the fields.

Watch his comments below:

Lee Anderson's solution to food rotting in the fields? Get prisoners to pick it! pic.twitter.com/MwXW6bz0UQ — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 2, 2023

