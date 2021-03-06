No wonder after COVID-19, the use of technology and digitalisation has sped up and enabled us to carry on with our daily tasks, helped us keep sane, and even saved lives.

The healthcare systems of all countries around the world were among the most affected by the pandemic. Healthcare facilities and professionals were burdened so heavily by pandemic related cases that they were struggling in responding to other patients. And healthcare facilities have also become the “red zone” for COVID-19; some patients who otherwise would go to the hospital chose not to as it was too risky to go to the hospital. And here has come knight in shining armour: telemedicine/telehealth. Even the ones who would remain reluctant to use telemedicine in the past have experienced how easy and efficient telemedicine is.

I believe this was one of the good things about COVID-19, it increased the use of telemedicine. For the readers who are not very familiar with it, what exactly is telemedicine? Telemedicine is a way to provide care to the patients at-a-distance by using technology. Telemedicine or telehealth is not only used for non-elective surgeries but also elective surgeries such as hair transplant.

What is an Artificial-Intelligence (AI) Powered Hair Transplant Consultation?

To be able to get personalised treatment for hair transplant, you need to show the donor and balding areas of your head to the doctor which is done during the consultation phase. If you are physically not near the doctor, you would send the pictures of your head to the assistant of the doctor and also need to answer some medical history questions to get your treatment plan.

In virtual hair transplant consultation, you can get your treatment plan by uploading the pictures of your head and answering a set of questions, the AI-powered virtual consultation will evaluate your pictures, needs, and expectations and accordingly provide you with your personalised treatment plan in minutes. After you receive your treatment plan and quote, you can also book your treatment. And yes, during this process, you do not need to communicate with anyone if you don’t want to. All the necessary information will be directed to your doctor in a structured format and the doctor will be able to suggest the best treatment for you. But if you want to communicate, after you receive your personalised treatment plan, you can also book and conduct your video consultation with your doctor.

The Difference Between Online Hair Transplant Consultation and Virtual Hair Transplant Consultation

Some people may confuse virtual hair transplant consultation with an online hair transplant consultation. However, there is a great difference between the two. An online hair transplant consultation is a consultation with your doctor via some online communication tools (such as skype, whatsapp) whereas virtual hair transplant consultation, despite including a video consultation feature with your doctor, is more than that.

In virtual hair transplant consultations, in addition to conducting video/online consultation with their doctor, patients can get their personalised hair treatment plans that are based on an accurate graft calculation, see the costs for their preferred hair transplant packages, book their hair transplant treatments in minutes without the need to talk to anyone. So, in short, a virtual hair transplant consultation is like a smart hair transplant consultation assistant (or smart hair transplant consultant) that supports you from the very beginning of your consultation journey to the end; booking your treatment.

The Benefits of Virtual Hair Transplant Consultation

There are various benefits of a virtual hair transplant consultation. Let’s go through some of the main ones:

Data Security in Virtual Hair Transplant Consultation

In the current consultation environment, photographs and confidential medical data of the patients are freely flowing around the internet, unfortunately with no compliance with security and confidentiality. However, in a virtual hair transplant consultation, this information will be stored in a safe and secure platform that complies with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), a European Union data privacy standard.

Instant AI-based Hair Transplant Treatment Plan

As virtual hair transplant consultation is powered by artificial intelligence, by evaluating your pictures, medical condition, and expectations, it first tells you whether you are eligible for a hair transplant or not. And if you are, the AI-powered virtual hair transplant consultant gives you your personalised hair transplant plan that is based on at least 90% accurate graft calculation. And the best part is, all of these happen in minutes.

User-friendly Virtual Hair Transplant Consultation with DrEthos

When there is a word “artificial intelligence (AI in short)” in any context, it may sound technical and not familiar. But on the contrary, your AI-powered hair transplant consultant offers such an easy way to get your instant hair transplant treatment plan that will make you hug the word “AI”. You simply register with an email address, answer a set of questions, upload the pictures of your head. Then, there you go, in minutes you have your personalised treatment plan in hand!

Hair Transplant Consultation in Turkey Available 24/7

Are you based in the United States and planning to have your hair transplant Turkey? So, you need to get your hair transplant treatment from a hair transplant clinic in Turkey. Yes, there might be a time difference but you do not need to worry about that. Virtual hair transplant consultant is available 24/7. You can ask your questions, get your treatment plan, book your video consultation or treatment whenever you want, even at 2 am in the morning! Your virtual hair transplant consultation assistant that is always smart and efficient does not sleep at all.