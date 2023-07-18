The personal training industry within the UK and beyond grows year after year. For example, according to a study from Ibis World, “the market size, measured by revenue, of the Personal Trainers industry was £668.0m in 2022,” and this figure is only expected to grow in the coming years.

This can likely be attributed to the fact that we’re becoming more health-conscious as a society, meaning that many people are looking to get fit and find that working with a PT is a great way to achieve this goal.

However, this also means the cost of hiring a PT is rising, especially in busy areas such as London.

What is the average cost of hiring a personal trainer in London?

As mentioned above, london personal training prices are a little higher than in other regions, likely due to the fact that most things are more expensive in London. For example, a PT session in London could cost anywhere between £50-£150+. However, the average PT in the north-west typically costs £35-£75.

What causes the difference in pricing for a personal trainer in London?

There are many reasons why the costs of hiring a personal trainer can vary so much – even within London. For example, pricing is affected by:

The trainer’s pricing method.

Location.

The trainer’s experience.

Frequency.

Online vs. In-Person training.

Pricing Method.

The cost of your personal training sessions could depend on the PT’s pricing method. For example, they may charge an hourly rate or per session. Most personal trainers will also require clients to book several PT slots at once instead of booking a singular session alone, though doing so could mean you can get a discount.

Furthermore, if you’re hiring a PT that works for a gym instead of operating independently, you may also need to purchase a gym membership. The average cost for a gym membership in the UK is £40 – though again, these prices may be higher within London.

Location.

Your location is perhaps the most significant contributor to the cost of your personal training sessions. For example, if you were looking for a personal trainer in central London, you’d likely be spending a lot more than you would if you looked outside of zones 1-2.

More generally, you’ll likely be able to find the best deals for both gym memberships and personal trainers in London by looking at a national ‘brand’ gym with many locations throughout the UK. This is because they tend to offer the most competitive prices to their clients.

Conversely, if you’re willing to spend a little more, you may want to consider signing up for a Premium London Gym, such as Third Space or Ultimate Fitness. At Ultimate Fitness, monthly membership prices start at £230, though this will naturally increase when you add a PT package.

Expertise.

The skill level of your personal trainer, or the number of years of experience they have under their belt, will also contribute to their pricing. For example,

personal trainers with 8+ years can expect to earn at least £36,109 a year, whereas the average starter salary for a PT is around the £22,000 mark. As such, if you are looking for a cheap personal trainer in London, you may want to reach out to somebody newly qualified and just starting in their career.

Frequency.

The cost of working with a personal trainer in London is also dependent on how often you’d like to work with them. For example, if you’re working with a PT to boost mobility and get back to normal after an injury, you may require more frequent sessions than somebody taking a more casual approach to working out.

It is typically recommended that you see your personal trainer 1-3 times a week and that you follow the workout plan they’ve recommended to you in between sessions. This will allow you to obtain the best results. However, those looking to keep the costs down may want to opt for more infrequent sessions.

Online vs. In-Person training.

Some PTS also offer virtual or online personal training, which again could be a great way to save money when hiring a personal trainer in London. After all, this means you can forgo some of the traditional costs of working with a PT, such as gym membership, as many online clients prefer to work out from home.

When hiring an online personal trainer, you could also work with a PT based in an area outside of London, meaning you will not have to pay the typical “London fees”, which again could be a great way to save money.

How to save money when hiring a personal trainer in London?

Shop around for the best deal. Doing your research ahead of time can help you to get the best deal for a personal trainer in London. For example, when researching online, you may be able to find discount codes.

Keep an eye out for free sessions. Many personal trainers will offer free or heavily discounted introduction/discovery sessions. This means you can determine whether or not a trainer is the right fit for you before paying.

Consider online sessions. Working with an online personal trainer can be cheaper, or you may want to consider working in person once a week and then catching up online if your trainer has a hybrid program in place. This is often considered to be the best of both worlds!

Look outside of central London. While heading to a gym that’s close to your work is tempting, sometimes gyms outside of the central London area offer cheaper PT packages than those within zones 1-3.

Final Thoughts.

In short, there’s no singular answer to the question, “How much does it cost to hire a PT in London?” as the amount you’ll pay each month can vary widely depending on:

Your location

The skillset of your trainer

The kind of support you are looking for

However, for the most part, you should be prepared to pay anywhere from £50-150 per session.