In a world first, a norovirus vaccine is set to be trialled in the UK.

Norovirus is a common bug that causing vomiting and diarrhoea and is easily spread, affecting people of all ages.

Due to its contagious nature, the virus can wreak havoc in public places such as hospital wards, schools and offices.

It is not usually fatal, however, can pose serious issues to the young, elderly and pregnant, as with many illnesses.

The ground-breaking norovirus vaccine will be tested on around 25,000 adults, mostly over the age of 60, with more than twenty-seven NHS hospitals participating.

More than six countries around the world will take part over the next couple years in the norovirus vaccine trials.

Researchers are hoping that, if successful, the new vaccine will reduce the number of vulnerable adults in hospitals during winter, subsequently lifting some burden on the NHS.

While there are vaccines against flu, Covid and RSV there has never been a vaccine against norovirus.

Moderna are responsible for making the new vaccine and is an mRNA vaccine.

As with the Covid vaccine, the injection delivers instructions for our immune system to learn how to recognise the invasive virus and produce antibodies to protect the body.

Norovirus has been particularly difficult to nail because of its diversity as a virus.

Dr Patrick Moore, a GP from Dorset told the BBC: “There is a broad and shifting diversity of genotypes over time.”

This new norovirus vaccine contains the three most common strains of the virus to target it best as possible.

HilleVax and Vaxart are also developing their own vaccines.

Annually, in the UK, almost four million people are infected by the ‘vomit virus’, with 12,000 being admitted to hospital and 80 deaths.

Meanwhile, the virus costs the NHS £100 million.

The only treatment for norovirus is to regularly take on lots of fluids to remain hydrated.

Once the norovirus vaccine shows 65% efficacy, it could be administered to children, however, this stage is still a long way off as researchers collect data from the upcoming trials.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said norovirus puts the NHS “under huge strain every winter”.

“The UK is leading the way to develop a world-first vaccine for this vomiting bug,” he said.

