E. coli found in McDonald’s Quarter Pounder sandwiches has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states, federal health officials have said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an E. coli outbreak has been recorded in western and Midwest states, leading to some ingredients being pulled from McDonald’s burgers.

“It is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated,” the CDC added, noting that McDonald’s has already “stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states”.

The CDC said that the slivered onions are believed to be the likely source of contamination, and investigators with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are working to determine if the onions were sold to any other business.

No recalls have been issued yet by the CDC or by other health and food regulators.

It comes after Donald Trump was pictured dishing out fries at the fast-food chain, leading everyone to say the same thing!

They let Trump in McDonald's once, no hair net no gloves, rawdogging the fries, 2 days later there's already e.coli in 10 states and their stock is crashing https://t.co/02djxG2QzM pic.twitter.com/sDPS9AxXSB — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) October 22, 2024

