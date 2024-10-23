The American presidential election is always a madness-fuelled desperate period of any election year as the parties fight for support in anyway they can.

Often these include gaining endorsements from popular figures with cult followings, such as Taylor Swift coming out in support of Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

Meanwhile, rapper Kanye West has reportedly endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Among other famous faces to throw their hats into the ring include former President Barack Obama and legendary rapper Eminem who showed their support for Harris last night.

The pair took to the stage at a rally for the Democrats in Eminem’s home town of Detroit to address the crowd.

Obama raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself," after being introduced by the rapper at a rally for Harris in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/MqXJzplZPY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

Eminem went up first and later introduced the 44th President of the United States, who then entered the stage and spoke to the crowd.

He opened by making a quip about Eminem’s song ‘Lose Yourself’ in a nod towards the rapper.

He said: “I have done a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous.

“But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem. I noticed, my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, Mom’s spaghetti.”

The crowd responded with rapturous applause as Obama continued to spit bars.

“He’s nervous, but on the surface, he looks calm and ready/To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting…” he continued.

He finished off by singing the song’s iconic riff and saying, “I love me some Eminem.”

Let’s be honest, Barack. Who doesn’t!?

Related: Angela Rayner takes first blood as she spars with Dowden at PMQs