The dreaded B word got an airing in Parliament today (23/10) as James MacClearly called on Labour to rip up the Conservative’s Brexit deal in order to achieve economic growth.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the cost of Brexit to the UK’s economy currently stands at £140 billion, according to independent analysis, and is likely to keep growing.

The report, by Cambridge Econometrics commissioned by City Hall, showed the average Briton was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023, while the average Londoner was nearly £3,400 worse off last year as a result of Brexit.

It also calculates that there are nearly two million fewer jobs overall in the UK due to Brexit – with almost 300,000 fewer jobs in the capital alone.

Speaking in the House of Commons, MacCleary pointed out that the only way to achieve Labour’s ambitious economic growth plans was to address the Conservative’s botched Brexit deal.

Watch his speech in full below:

