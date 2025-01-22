Donald Trump has reinstalled a button in the Oval Office which allows him to get Diet Coke on demand.

During his first term, President Trump had arranged for the wood-encased, brick-sized button to be built into the Resolute desk in the White House.

The 78-year-old used the button to instantly call a butler to bring him a chilled glass of his favourite drink during his first term in office.

The president has a well-known affinity for the fizzy drink, and has repeatedly shared that he does not drink alcohol given his brother, Fred Trump Jr., died from complications of alcoholism in the early 1980s.

During his inauguration lunch on Monday, Trump was also served a diet coke.

According to The Mirror, the move to put it back was reportedly one of the first things Trump did when he was sworn in for his second term yesterday.

President Biden had removed the unique feature when he replaced Trump in 2020, as visitors to the White House had reportedly mistaken the switch for a nuclear button.

Staff at the White House had about five hours to clean and arrange the Oval Office to suit the returning president’s liking – a practice known as the “transfer of families”.

Biden had apparently made several changes to the room during his tenure, including swapping out the carpet for a slightly darker blue one and removing Trump’s portrait of Andrew Jackson – the seventh president of the United States who trampled the rights of Native Americans and pandered to white supremacy.

Trump has reportedly kept some items displayed by his predecessor, including a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and a bust of Martin Luther King Jr.

