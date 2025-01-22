For all the complaints raised against Keir Starmer, you might just have to concede that he’s fairly good in these situations. The Labour leader again had a bit of fun during PMQs on Wednesday – and it all ended in tears for Chris Philp.

Twin bollockings leave Chris Philp with egg on his face

The shadow home secretary made a few jibes towards the Prime Minister while occupying a seat next to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. As Sir Keir rose to defend himself and his record in government, Philp continued shouting in the Chamber.

Poised to describe the bleak financial situation allegedly inherited by his administration and some of the figures involved, the opposition frontbencher loudly stated they were ‘your decisions’ to Keir Starmer – an act which prompted an intervention.

House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle stopped the exchange to admonish Mr. Philp, stating that he ‘expects better’ from the front bench, and imploring the Tory representative to ‘show better’ going forward. Alas, this would only be the first part of his humiliation.

Keir Starmer blasts Truss’ ‘right-hand man’ at PMQs

Following the dressing-down, Starmer quipped that he ‘would not expect anything else’ from Liz Truss’ right-hand man – drawing laughter and cheers from his colleagues in government. There were even wry smiles from Philp and Badenoch.

The MP for Croydon South was able to keep a lid on it going forward, and the PM duly responded to the initial question. However, the stinging barb wouldn’t have been lost on Philp – who served just 38 days as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2022.

Alongside Truss and former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Philp found himself on the frontline of the economic crash which sent the markets haywire, and ultimately cost the short-lived PM her job less than two weeks later. None of them outlasted the lettuce…

You can watch Chris Philp and Keir Starmer face-off here:

