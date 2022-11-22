Fear not, TLE teamed up with Lottoland, an online casino company that awards millions to lottery winners annually, to get some ideas for how you can achieve house beautiful, without needing to win the lottery! They spoke with award-winning home decor expert Kimberly Duncan to provide her top tips to make your home feel like a lottery winner lives there, but without spending a fortune.

Colours for 2023 to 2024

The coming year will feature clean and soft white, shades of gray and natural greens and blues that flow through nature. The overall theme is clean and elegant. Keep in mind nature does not mean light and bland. Think eggplant, terra cotta, and deep blue, and pull them together with neutral beige and tan.

Little things matter

With the idea of clean and uncluttered rooms, you will see a lot of baskets and organizers on walls and shelves. This allows you to use natural materials with various colors and accents.

Use clear jars as table and shelf decorations. Fill the jars with colored stones, twine, string, candles, or twinkle lights. Tie your items together by adding matching touches to picture frames, mirrors, and handmade tea trays.

Repairs?

Are you planning home improvements or renovations? When Duncan started her journey, she and her husband undertook a big home improvement project. They had to get creative to get things needed and could afford new carpeting throughout the house. One of the ways they saved money was by running an ad for the carpet for free. All they asked was the person remove it from the floor, and they could keep it all.

Another idea is to ask one contractor to give you a price on the entire project. Most contractors can do anything you need, and the cost of doing individual jobs is usually much more. Don’t be shy about asking for a discount. They will probably be willing to do it in exchange for one big job they can get done all at once. If you have skills and services you offer, try bartering. Maybe someone will paint your cabinets in exchange for you doing their taxes. For ideas, click here.

Simple ideas for a customised look

Frames

Recycle old frames you pick up for cheap at thrift stores and yard sales. Refinish or paint them. Could you give them a distressed look? If you buy a frame that doesn’t work for you, just save it for another project and keep going. When you commit to recycling, you will be amazed at the tasks you can create. Often, some fresh paper, a bit of paint, or a change in handles makes all the difference.

Framed fabric

Your local fabric store usually has bits of fabric left from a roll. It is very inexpensive when framed. Think of the beautiful satin or silk designs you can frame and add like a fine painting to a room. Mix and match colors and designs with different size frames. It will all come together with a chic and expensive custom-designed look.

Make it yours

Your home is a reflection of you. If you are a laid-back person who never likes a formal setting, do not decorate in a formal design. You can use current tips, colors, and patterns and still make a statement in your room.

Stay away from very trendy items. If you want to add a single piece to the area with an ultra-modern design, that is fine. Keep in mind that people of wealth use furniture that never goes out of style. Invest in a deep leather couch of, brown or navy. You can change the look with pillows and accessories, and the piece will serve you for years.

Lighting

Lighting is always crucial in the look of a well-decorated area. Under-lit rooms are too dark and bring down the mood. Overlit rooms are stark, showing every flaw. LED lights can mimic daylight. Lamps (not overhead lighting) are for reading areas. Chandeliers are easy to find, and you can pick them up at estate sales. Use dimmer switches to make the most of your space. Buy quality bulbs. Cheap bulbs often do not illuminate a clear and warm light. You want a soft, clear, and even light.

Conclusion

Expect to transition into 2023 and 2024 easily. This year will be a clean-up, freshen-up, and revamp year. Decorating will be a snap with these tips and the tips provided by Kimberly in this article. We cannot wait to see the finished look. Start the new year with a fantastic home.