Launched with the simple ethos that people can create real change just by changing the way they shop, Dayrize is now the UK’s largest consumer marketplace for sustainable products, with over 400 British brand partners having signed up to the platform.

Providing opportunities and value to British companies who invest in working as sustainably as possible, Dayrize launched in February with just 100 products on the marketplace. It’s now home to over 5,000, a figure that’s expected to double by December.

Each product available has been critically assessed using scoring technology which uses a systematic life cycle approach, enabling customers to compare the true sustainability credentials of each product. It also ensures every vendor on the site is fully transparent.

This also allows customers to search, evaluate and select products based on a comprehensive scientific calculation of its environmental impact, with each product given a ‘Dayrize Score’ – a single figure allowing consumers to easily understand and compare the environmental footprints of products they buy.

Shoppers are also able to see their ‘Dayrize Savings’ in real-time with the amount of CO2 and water saved by their purchasing decisions.

Along with helping consumers make better informed decisions to buy more sustainably, Dayrize works closely with brand partners, reinvesting 5 per cent of its annual profits in assisting them to reduce the environmental impact of their products, with the overall aim of democratising sustainable shopping and making it accessible and aspirational for everyone.

On being the UK’s largest marketplace for sustainable shopping, Dayrize Co-founder Austin Simms said: “To be the UK’s largest marketplace for sustainable shopping in such a short amount of time is a great achievement and a testament to the incredible entrepreneurs, craftspeople, creatives and brands striving to work in a sustainable way in Britain. We’ve been blown away by the response from our 400-plus brand partners and we’re currently busy scoring thousands of other products which will take us up to 10,000 mark ahead of the key festive season. We’re passionate about helping consumers ‘Buy Good’ and also in giving opportunities to businesses and brands that want to be transparent in putting the planet ahead of profit.”

