A BBC News presenter has performed an incredible, almost realistic, impression of a peacock live on air.

Journalist Maryam Moshiri was reporting on a mischievous bird named Percy, who has been causing chaos in Marlborough, Wiltshire, by clambering onto rooftops, pecking at windows, and tearing up local vegetable patches in his early-morning food hunts when she made the hilarious stunt.

After showing viewers a video of the peacock, Moshiri said: “I’ve been told specifically by my producer not to do an impression of a peacock.

“So I am going to do it anyway.”

“I’ve been told by my producer not to do an impression of a peacock” pic.twitter.com/ZFzkSijv3o — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 7, 2025

After the impression, she asked: “How amazing was that?”

Locals in Wiltshire were telling BBC News about their frustration to the animal.

“It is quite vocal. People do find it gets them up about half past five in the morning with quite a raucous sound,” Eric Gilbert told the broadcaster.

“I found it in the middle of my lettuce patch, having a breakfast of my lettuce leaves,” he said. “It [also] likes my runner beans”.

Neighbour Angela Newberry added: “Very early in the morning, he taps on the window for food. He’s very annoying, because he’s got no snooze button.”

Last year, Maryam Moshiri became a national treasure after accidentally putting up the middle finger live on air.

After the incident, she said: “Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery,” she wrote. “I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one.

“When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera. It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air!

“It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates.”

















