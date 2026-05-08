No matter if they’re based in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, or anywhere else in the UK. Add FBAR reporting, FATCA compliance, and the complexities of the US-UK tax treaty, and you’ve got a filing situation that demands specialist help.

Why US Expats in the UK Need a Specialist

Filing US taxes from abroad isn’t the same as filing from Ohio. Beyond the standard Form 1040, expats living in the UK commonly need to navigate:

Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE): For the 2025 tax year, eligible Americans can exclude up to $130,000 of foreign-earned income from US taxation — rising to $132,900 for 2026.

For the 2025 tax year, eligible Americans can exclude up to $130,000 of foreign-earned income from US taxation — rising to $132,900 for 2026. Foreign Tax Credit (FTC): Claim a dollar-for-dollar credit for UK taxes paid to reduce or eliminate double taxation.

Claim a dollar-for-dollar credit for UK taxes paid to reduce or eliminate double taxation. FBAR (FinCEN Form 114): Required if your UK bank accounts exceed $10,000 in aggregate at any point during the year. Penalties for non-willful failure can reach over $16,500 per report.

Required if your UK bank accounts exceed $10,000 in aggregate at any point during the year. Penalties for non-willful failure can reach over $16,500 per report. Form 8938 (FATCA): Reporting for foreign financial assets above certain thresholds.

Reporting for foreign financial assets above certain thresholds. Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures: For those who have fallen behind on filings, this IRS programme allows catch-up on 3 years of returns and 6 years of FBARs with reduced penalties.

Getting the FEIE vs. FTC strategy wrong, or missing a form entirely, can cost far more than hiring a professional. With that in mind, here are the top providers serving Americans in the UK.

1. Taxes for Expats (TFX)

Best for: Most expat situations – from salaried employees to complex multi-country filings

Taxes for Expats is widely regarded as the most established specialist in US expat tax preparation, with over 25 years of experience working exclusively with Americans living outside the United States. Trusted by more than 50,000 clients across 193 countries, TFX has built its entire operation around cross-border US taxation.

What sets them apart:

Every return is prepared by a CPA or Enrolled Agent with at least 10 years of expat tax experience, then reviewed by a second senior professional before you see it

Transparent flat-fee pricing: $450 for a federal return, $1,450 for a Streamlined Compliance package

Secure online portal with AES-256 encryption and two-factor authentication

Automatic extension to October 15 is included for free

Each client works with a dedicated preparer and reviewer; most returns are completed within approximately two weeks

Services include: Federal and state tax returns, FBAR filing, Streamlined Compliance, FATCA reporting, IRS audit representation, and foreign pension reporting.

Website: taxesforexpats.com



2. Greenback Expat Tax Services

Best for: Americans who want flat-fee, full-service preparation with deep international expertise

Greenback is a well-known name in the expat tax space, and for good reason. Their CPAs and Enrolled Agents specialise exclusively in US expat taxation, making them a strong choice for Americans in the UK who want reliable, specialist-level support without Big 4 prices.

What sets them apart:

Focuses entirely on US tax preparation for Americans abroad and non-citizens with US tax obligations (Green Card holders, those meeting the Substantial Presence Test)

Deep expertise in FEIE, FTC, and US-UK tax treaty benefits

Flat-fee pricing model with no surprise hourly billing

Accessible customer support and a straightforward onboarding process

Services include: Federal tax returns, FBAR, FATCA, state tax returns, Streamlined Filing, and tax planning consultations.

Website: greenbacktaxservices.com



3. Expat Tax Online

Best for: Americans abroad who want affordable, hand-tailored returns without overpaying for a big firm

Expat Tax Online was built on a simple premise: most Americans living abroad don’t need an expensive CPA – they need an IRS-licensed professional who will tailor their return by hand for the best outcome, at a price that makes sense. Founded and owned by Andrew J. Landin, the platform fills the gap between DIY software (which can’t account for individual circumstances) and large firms that charge a premium for straightforward cases.

What sets them apart:

Low-cost, fully managed US tax preparation by IRS-licensed tax professionals — not automated software

Returns are prepared by hand, tailored to each client’s situation for maximum advantage

Serves Americans in the UK and across the globe with a fully remote, online process

Strong independent reviews on Trustpilot, Feefo, and Google (5.0 rating)

Dedicated UK country guide and free tools, including an FTC/FEIE Checker and Child Tax Credit Calculator

Also offers Streamlined Tax Amnesty filing and US citizenship renunciation support

Services include: Federal tax returns, FBAR, FATCA, Streamlined Compliance (Tax Amnesty), ITIN applications, and US citizenship renunciation filing.

Website: https://www.expattaxonline.com/

4. USTAXFS (US Tax & Financial Services)

Best for: High-net-worth individuals, complex cross-border planning, and corporate structures

USTAXFS is a fiercely independent firm with over 35 years of experience and a physical office in London, making them one of the few providers with genuine on-the-ground UK presence. Their team includes US and US/UK dual-qualified tax accountants and attorneys who advise on everything from individual compliance to private equity structures.

What sets them apart:

London office (plus Zurich and Geneva) — rare for a specialist US expat tax firm

Teams of US attorneys and dual-qualified accountants with Big 4 backgrounds (including Arthur Andersen, PwC, and Deloitte)

Exceptional depth for complex cases: foreign trusts, US Exit Tax, corporate structures, venture capital, and private equity

Well-suited for Americans facing renunciation of citizenship and the associated expatriation tax

Services include: Individual US tax compliance and planning, corporate US tax, trust and estate planning, US Exit Tax, FBAR and FATCA, and IRS audit representation.

Website: ustaxfs.com



5. Expat Global Tax

Best for: Americans across all UK regions who want a full-service firm with local UK presence

Expat Global Tax is a full-service firm with a singular focus: helping Americans living abroad file their US tax returns. With an office in London (alongside Houston, Toronto, Dubai, and Germany), their team brings over 40 years of combined experience — including backgrounds at Big 4 firms like Deloitte, EY, and PwC.

What sets them apart:

Physical London office for UK-based clients

Entirely focused on US expat tax filing and advisory — no general tax work

Fully remote service available, with a secure document collection process

Covers Americans in the UK who haven’t filed in years, including Streamlined compliance

IRS directory-listed firm

Services include: US tax return preparation, FBAR, FATCA, Streamlined Compliance, IRS correspondence, and renunciation/Exit Tax planning.

Website: expatglobaltax.com



6. HTJ Tax (Advanced American Tax)

Best for: International entrepreneurs, investors, and expats with multi-jurisdictional complexity

HTJ Tax, operating as Advanced American Tax, is led by a team of IRS-admitted practitioners with decades of experience in international tax. They are particularly well-regarded for clients with exposure across multiple tax jurisdictions — including Americans in the UK who have business interests in Asia, the Middle East, or elsewhere.

What sets them apart:

Specialises in tax optimisation, asset protection, and compliance for international entrepreneurs and investors

Experience with complex structures including second citizenships, trusts, foundations, and offshore entities

IRS-admitted and listed in both the IRS directory and the US Commerce Department website

Strong track record with clients navigating Singapore, UK, and US tax systems simultaneously

Services include: US expat tax returns, FBAR, FATCA, OVDP and Streamlined compliance, ITIN applications, and multi-jurisdictional tax planning.

Website: htj.tax

7. H&R Block Expat Tax Services

Best for: Expats who want the reassurance of a well-known brand with a dedicated expat division

H&R Block is a household name in US tax preparation, and their dedicated expat division has been operating for over 12 years. While they are not purely expat-focused in the way some specialists are, their scale and brand recognition make them a viable option — especially for Americans whose filing situation is relatively straightforward.

What sets them apart:

Globally recognised brand with a solid track record

Dedicated expat division with international tax advisors

Fully virtual filing — no in-person requirement

“Taxes Done For You” and “With an Advisor” options offer flexibility

Wide range of accessible services at competitive price points

Services include: Federal and state tax returns, FEIE, FTC, FBAR, and Streamlined Filing.

Website: hrblock.com/expat-tax-preparation



How to Choose the Right Provider

When evaluating US tax services as an expat in the UK, keep the following in mind:

Check credentials first. Look specifically for CPAs (Certified Public Accountants) or IRS Enrolled Agents (EAs) who will prepare and review your return — not just intake staff or sales teams.

Match the provider to your complexity. A straightforward salaried employee with no foreign accounts over $10,000 has very different needs from a self-employed consultant with a UK pension, foreign investments, and late filings. Don’t overpay for complexity you don’t have — but don’t underpay and miss critical forms either.

Understand the pricing structure. Flat-fee pricing is almost always safer than hourly billing for expat returns, which can run 15–20+ hours. Ask upfront what forms are included and which cost extra (FBAR, Form 8938, foreign business entities).

Ask about document security. You’ll be uploading passports, bank statements, and prior tax returns. A secure portal with encryption is non-negotiable.

Consider UK-specific changes. Starting April 2025, the UK eliminated the remittance basis of taxation. All UK residents are now taxed on worldwide income, which may affect your UK tax liability — and in turn, the Foreign Tax Credits available to offset US taxes. A specialist who understands both systems is invaluable.

Final Thoughts

The good news: with the right provider, most Americans living in the UK can significantly reduce, or even eliminate, their US tax liability through the FEIE, the Foreign Tax Credit, or the US-UK tax treaty. The bad news: getting it wrong – missing an FBAR, misapplying the FEIE, or failing to report a foreign account – can result in penalties that dwarf years of professional fees.

Whether you’re newly arrived in London or have been living in the UK for a decade, choosing the right specialist is the single most important step you can take. Before you do, it’s worth understanding exactly what the process involves – from deadlines and forms to the FEIE vs. FTC decision that will shape your entire filing strategy. For a full breakdown of everything you need to know, start with this guide on how to file US taxes from the UK – it covers the complete picture, step by step, so you can walk into any of the providers above fully informed and ready to file.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this guide is for general informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as tax, legal, or financial advice. Professional advice should be sought for individual circumstances.