The right person for your next role may not live in London, Manchester or Birmingham. They may be a software engineer in Lisbon, a finance analyst in Warsaw, a designer in Cape Town, or a customer success specialist in São Paulo. When specialist skills are scarce and UK salaries are climbing, looking abroad can widen the talent pool without blowing the budget.

Cross-border hiring, however, is not just remote work with a longer flight time. Every worker sits inside a legal system. Local employment rules, tax registrations, payroll deductions, statutory benefits and immigration requirements can all shape what you can offer and how you should structure the relationship. Get it right and you gain access to talent. Get it wrong and a smart hire can become an expensive lesson.

Why opening a foreign entity is often overkill

A foreign entity is a company, branch or subsidiary registered in another country. Large organisations use them to employ staff, sign contracts, invoice customers and build a local base. For a small business hiring one or two people abroad, that can be a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

Entity setup usually involves registration fees, local advisers, accounting obligations, payroll systems, bank accounts, statutory filings and sometimes resident directors. Once the paperwork is complete, the operating burden begins. You still need to understand paid leave, probation rules, notice periods, sick pay, social security, termination rights and employer taxes.

That structure makes sense when you are building a serious in-country operation. It is harder to justify when you are testing demand, hiring one engineer, adding customer support cover, or exploring a market before you commit. The danger is putting the cart before the horse: you spend time and money building infrastructure before you know whether the commercial case is strong enough.

The sharper question is whether the role, revenue opportunity and hiring volume justify one.

Before you commit, test the decision against these signals:

The role is narrow and low-risk. If one specialist works from home, has no authority to sign contracts, and does not represent your company in-market, a full subsidiary may be unnecessary.

The country is becoming a real market. Several hires, local customer contracts, recurring sales activity and in-person representation point towards a more durable structure.

The setup would distract from growth. A foreign company can look impressive on paper, but if it drains cash, leadership time and focus, it may be a costly badge of seriousness.

The arrangement may change quickly. If you are still testing the role or the market, flexibility matters. Locking in a full entity too early can leave you with red tape long after the experiment has ended.

Start with where the person will actually work

Your first decision should be based on where the person will physically perform the work. Nationality matters, but location usually drives the employment question. A French citizen living in Spain, an Indian national already settled in the UK, and a British citizen working from Italy each create different obligations.

If the person will work in the UK and does not already have the right to work, you may need to consider sponsorship. That brings Home Office requirements, salary thresholds, right to work checks, record keeping and visa conditions. Immigration is not admin to tidy up after the offer letter. It can determine whether the offer is lawful at all.

If the person will stay overseas, UK immigration may not be the issue. Local employment law probably is. You need to know whether the person can be engaged as a contractor, whether local payroll is required, and whether the role creates tax exposure for your business. A remote worker may feel “offshore” from your point of view, but they are very much onshore to their local authorities.

The main routes small firms use

Small businesses usually choose between three routes: contractor engagement, direct employment through a local setup, or employment through a third-party provider. None is perfect. Each is a trade-off between speed, control, cost and risk.

Contractors are useful for defined projects, interim support and specialist work where the person controls how the job is done. The problem starts when a contractor looks like an employee in everything but name.

If you set fixed hours, control tools, require exclusivity, manage daily tasks and embed the person in your team, local authorities may challenge the arrangement. Misclassification can lead to back taxes, penalties and claims for employment rights.

Direct employment through your own entity gives you the most control, with the most administration. This route suits businesses planning to hire several people in one country, build a local management layer, or generate substantial revenue there. If you are still dipping a toe in the water, it may be too heavy.

The middle route is increasingly attractive for growing firms. An employer of record can legally employ the person in their country while they work day to day for your business. The provider handles local contracts, payroll, statutory benefits and employment compliance. You manage objectives, performance and integration. Used properly, EOR services can help you hire internationally without turning one overseas role into a full market-entry project.

That does not mean you can outsource judgement. You still need to define responsibilities, reporting lines, working hours, performance standards and authority limits. Data protection also needs proper attention if the person can access customer records, product information, financial data or confidential documents.

Payroll, tax and permanent establishment risk

Payroll is where small businesses often discover the sting in the tail. If someone is employed abroad, their salary may need to be processed through locally compliant payroll. That can include income tax withholding, social security, employer contributions, payslips, statutory benefits and local reporting. Paying someone from the UK because it feels easier can become a false economy.

Tax exposure deserves equal attention. In some circumstances, an overseas employee can create a taxable presence for your UK company in their country. This is often called permanent establishment risk. The risk depends on what the person does, how senior they are, whether they can negotiate or sign contracts, and whether your business appears to have a fixed or dependent presence overseas.

Not every remote hire creates a tax problem. A support analyst working from home is not the same as a country manager closing deals and representing your company to local customers. The point is to assess the role before the person starts, then revisit the position as the job expands.

Paperwork should match reality. If your contract says someone is independent but your management style treats them as full-time staff, you are building on thin ice. Job descriptions, reporting lines, authority limits and service agreements should all reflect how the role works in practice.

Sometimes the best international candidate needs to work in the UK. In that case, the legal route changes. A UK employer will normally need a sponsor licence to hire someone from outside the UK who does not already have permission to work. Some candidates will already have the right to work, such as Irish citizens, people with settled or pre-settled status, or those with indefinite leave to remain.

For a small business, sponsorship can be a strong investment. It can give you access to scarce technical skills, international experience or leadership capability you cannot easily find locally. But it is not casual paperwork. You need systems for right to work checks, salary compliance, role suitability, record keeping and reporting changes.

The risk is not only a rejected application. Poor sponsor management can affect future hiring and create unnecessary scrutiny. If the role, pay, location or working pattern changes after sponsorship begins, you may have reporting duties. Leaving that until the eleventh hour is asking for trouble.

Do not confuse overseas remote hiring with UK visa hiring. One is about employing someone where they already live. The other is about bringing someone into the UK labour market lawfully. Similar candidate, different rulebook.

How to make international hiring work

The best small businesses treat international hiring as a controlled process, not a workaround. Before you make an offer, decide where the person will work, which hiring route fits the role, and who owns compliance. A rushed “yes” to a brilliant candidate can feel entrepreneurial; it can also create avoidable risk.

Put the commercial basics in writing. Confirm salary currency, benefits, working hours, equipment, holidays, notice, confidentiality, intellectual property and termination rules. If a third party is involved, the service agreement should make clear who is responsible for payroll, statutory benefits, taxes, local filings and employment disputes.

A practical international hiring checklist should include:

Confirm the worker’s real location. Ask where the person will perform the work, whether they have permission to work there, and whether they expect to move to another country during the role.

Choose the right structure for the job. Use contractors for genuine independent projects, direct employment where you have infrastructure, and third-party employment where you need compliant speed without an entity.

Protect intellectual property. Make sure contracts deal with ownership of work, access to systems, confidential information, client data and obligations after the role ends.

Limit authority where needed. Be clear on whether the person can negotiate prices, approve discounts, hire staff, sign contracts or represent the business publicly.

Review the arrangement as it grows. What starts as a low-risk hire can look different after customer meetings, local revenue and additional staff enter the picture.

Operational clarity matters as much as legal structure. Give overseas hires proper onboarding, clear objectives, sensible communication rhythms and regular feedback. Distance magnifies ambiguity. If you leave people guessing, performance suffers and frustration creeps in.

Reassess the model as the role develops. One overseas hire may be a smart way to access talent. Six hires in the same country, a local sales function and recurring customer contracts may call for a different structure. The trick is to move before the arrangement outgrows the paperwork.

A practical way to grow beyond borders

International hiring allows UK small businesses to compete for skills that may be scarce, expensive or unavailable at home. It can help you move faster, support customers across time zones and test new markets without committing to office space or a subsidiary too soon. Done well, it widens your talent pool without forcing you to bet the farm.

The firms that get it right do not treat global hiring as a shortcut around compliance. They match ambition with structure. When you understand where the person works, choose the right hiring route and keep payroll, tax and immigration issues in view, international talent becomes a practical growth tool rather than a legal headache. For a small business with discipline and a clear head, the world can be within reach without opening a company in every country you hire from.