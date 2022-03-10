After hearing of English wine’s rapid development while listening to a radio programme in 2000, Simon Robinson decided to launch Hattingley Valley. Having always wanted to produce something quintessentially British, Robinson turned over 25 acres of chalky, south sloping fields to vineyards in 2008, followed by a 600 tonne, eco-friendly winery purpose built for Hattingley Valley. Built under the guidance of Head Winemaker and Director Emma Rice, Hattingley uses the best available equipment throughout and now has one of the most advanced wineries in the world, operating from a site near Alresford in Hampshire.

Since producing its first vintage in 2010 and first wine release in August 2013, Hattingley Valley has quickly established itself as one of the UK’s most successful wineries, producing a range of sparkling and still wines.

Made using only the finest parcels of chardonnay the Hattingley Valley Blanc de Blancs 2014 vintage features grapes aged for a minimum of four years. With 2014 marking a great year for winemaking, with almost perfect growing conditions in the UK, Hattingley Valley Head Winemaker Emma Rice says: “The wines from 2014 practically made themselves and this Blanc de Blancs is no exception. All from chalk vineyards in Sussex and Hampshire, this wine is elegant and refined with potential to age beautifully in the bottle.”

With a pale golden complexion and delicate bubbles, the Hattingley Valley Blanc de Blancs 2014 has a sprightly nose with aromas of classic Chardonnay white stone fruit, red apples, brioche, honey, and a zip of citrus zest. Fruit and honey notes continue on the palate, with further brioche joining hunts of apple pie, nectarine, and clean mineral notes alongside refreshing acidity, a creamy mouthfeel and long, complex finish. An exceptionally well balanced English sparkling wine.

Hattingley Valley Blanc de Blancs 2014 is available from select retailers, including from the brand’s website. RRP £39.50, 75cl.

