The final design for Britain’s new national flagship is to be unveiled ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to reports in the Telegraph, a new national shipbuilding strategy published by Boris Johnson on Thursday commits to unveiling the design for the ship, which is seen as a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Officials are hoping to do the grand reveal of the new £250 million ship before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, marking her 70 years on the throne.

Working trade ship

Early designs are said to show that this will be a working trade ship, not a royal yacht.

The shipbuilding strategy describes it as “a visible demonstration of the UK’s commitment to enhance and strengthen trade with our key export markets around the world”, adding: “It will provide a unique convening power to UK exporters and a secure sovereign hub for diplomatic events.

“The design and construction of the new national flagship will be a national endeavour and a chance to show off the very best of UK shipbuilding.”

Boris Johnson

Johnson is expected to say today: “Shipbuilding has been in our blood for centuries and I want to ensure it remains at the heart of British industry for generations to come.

“The national shipbuilding strategy will transform this important and crucial industry, creating jobs, driving technology development and upskilling the shipbuilders of tomorrow, ensuring we are levelling up across every dock, port and shipyard in the UK.

“This will ensure the UK is rightly seen as a shipbuilding power across the world.”

Reaction

But reaction to the move hasn’t all been positive.

Here’s what people had to say:

Unless it's used to a) ferry thousands of refugees across the channel or b) axed to use the funds for those fuel poverty, how on earth can this be anything other than monstrous decadence? — Dave (@iamnotapossum) March 10, 2022

But who'll care about heating v eating, they can just be proud of our new flagship instead! — L R Buxton #FBPE 3.5% (@islands4) March 10, 2022

Hmmm..that’s going to be greeted with unbridled joy throughout the land — Stephen, Marquess of Llareggub (@Sphen15) March 10, 2022

Related: PMQs – Johnson out of order about the disorder at the border