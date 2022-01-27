A new Prosecco brand, Della Vite is the first joint venture between sisters Chloe, Poppy and Cara Delevingne. But unlike so many celebrity-owned drinks brands, Della Vite is far from a lazy marketing gimmick, instead a high quality Prosecco that’s also vegan certified and sustainably produced.

After the Delevingne sisters noticed their favourite Proseccos tasted in Italy didn’t seem to leave the country, they wanted to produce a high quality brand of their own. Launched in the UK in 2020, Della Vite takes its name from the Italian term for “of the vine”, made in collaboration with a third-generation wine making family, whose family is based in the heart of the Prosecco region, in the Valdobbiadene valley in North-Eastern Italy – within a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

From the Della Vite portfolio, Della Vite Prosecco Superiore DOCG is produced using modern technology and traditional production methods, made exclusively using handpicked Glera grapes from the hills of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene zone. Adhering to strict rules to protect quality, it also qualifies as DOCG – the highest classification for wine in Italy.

In production, the grapes are also fermented for an extra 30 days, which lends a profound richness, uncommon in most Proseccos. Elsewhere, strong bready notes join tropical fruit savours alongside typical notes of apple, pear, honey and lightly toasted bread on both the nose and the palate. Additional notes of citrus blossom also manifest on the palate, complete with some olive and a whisper of chamomile. The wine also has a prominent mineral note that lingers on the creamy, elegant finish. A crisp, easy-drinking Prosecco best suited to being drunk on its own, as an aperitif, or paired with a wide variety of foods.

Della Vite Prosecco Superiore DOCGis available from Ocado, £25.95.

