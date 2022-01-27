Anti-vaxxers were at it again, this time at a vaccination centre on Ealing, west London.

They stormed the building and demanded the site be shut down as it is, in their words, a ‘crime scene.’

A number of video clips show the protestors accusing NHS staff of ‘genocide.’

The series of clips were posted to Twitter, captioned: 'Vaccine Centre in Ealing targeted by 'Common Law Constables' claiming vaccines are under investigation and the centre must close.

‘Staff and members of the public receiving the vaccine harassed. Antivaxxers ignore requests to leave the premises.’

Two police officers eventually arrive and one anti-vaxxer says: ‘We’re asking you to stand under your oath and to close down the centre while it’s under investigation for death, genocide and crimes against humanity.’

The policeman replies: ‘I’m not going to be closing down the vaccination centre.’

New⛔️💉: Vaccine Centre in Ealing targeted by ‘Common Law Constables’ claiming vaccines are under investigation and the centre must close.



Staff and members of the public receiving the vaccine harassed. Antivaxxers ignore requests to leave the premises.



— Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 26, 2022

— Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 26, 2022

— Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 26, 2022

— Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 26, 2022

— Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 26, 2022

And it goes on…

Ealing Continued: Police arrive and #antivaxxer 'sovereign citizens' say that because the Officer will not shut the centre down that he is "complicit" in "genocide etc".



Activists say they have “as much right” as the police to arrest vaccine centre staff..



— Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 26, 2022

— Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 26, 2022

